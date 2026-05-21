Business News | Bal Bharat Becomes Only the 2nd Brand in Asia to Earn Informed Protein Certification, Raising the Bar for Supplement Transparency in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 21: Bal Bharat, a premium Indian health supplement brand headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has announced a significant quality milestone: its Whey Protein Isolate has received the Informed Protein certification -- a globally recognised standard that independently verifies protein content and purity levels trusted by elite athletes and sports organisations worldwide. With this achievement, Bal Bharat becomes only the second brand across all of Asia to hold this distinction.

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Alongside this, the brand's Whey Protein Concentrate carries a Labdoor certification, placing it among the top 5 whey concentrates in the world and securing the #1 rank in India for quality, purity, and label accuracy in independent third-party testing. Together, these certifications position Bal Bharat as one of the most rigorously validated supplement brands in the country.

Addressing a Trust Deficit in India's Supplement Market

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India's health supplement market is among the fastest-growing in the world, yet consumer trust has remained a persistent challenge. Widespread issues -- underdosed formulations, misleading labels, hidden fillers, and inflated marketing claims -- have left a significant segment of informed buyers with limited confidence in the products available to them. A large portion of consumers, for instance, remain unaware of the meaningful nutritional difference between Whey Isolate and Whey Concentrate, a gap that has frequently been exploited rather than addressed.

Bal Bharat was founded specifically to confront this gap. Built on three core pillars -- quality ingredients, transparent labelling, and fair premium pricing -- the brand is designed for the modern Indian consumer aged 18 to 35 who seeks genuinely better products, not simply cheaper ones.

"Becoming the 2nd brand in Asia with Informed Protein certification wasn't a marketing decision -- it was a quality decision. We wanted Indian consumers to have access to the same standard of testing that global athletes rely on."

A Science-Backed Product Portfolio

Bal Bharat's current product range includes:

- Whey Protein Isolate -- Informed Protein certified; premium, fast-absorbing, high protein per serving.

- Whey Protein Concentrate -- Labdoor certified; accessible, everyday quality with globally verified purity.

- Creatine Monohydrate -- Pure, unflavored, and backed by scientific consensus.

- Protein Blend (Yeast + Whey + Soy) -- An innovative, digestive-friendly multi-source protein formulation.

- Trial Pack & Fuel Pack Series -- Designed for first-time users and performance-focused athletes.

Every product in the Bal Bharat range is FSSAI certified, manufactured in a GMP-certified and ISO-certified facility, and independently tested batch by batch for protein content and purity. The brand maintains a full-disclosure label policy, with no proprietary blends, no hidden fillers, and no use of banned substances.

Indian Flavours, Built for Indian Palates

In addition to globally familiar options such as Chocolate Hazelnut, Cookie & Cream, and Coffee, Bal Bharat has developed a distinct range of flavours rooted in Indian culinary tradition -- including Shikanji, Kulfi, and Thandai. With Strawberry Cheesecake in the pipeline, the brand continues to prioritise flavour innovation tailored to the Indian consumer rather than adapting imported formulations.

Part of a Broader Shift in India's Fitness Landscape

Fitness culture in India is maturing rapidly across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. A new generation of consumers is moving away from both imported premium brands and low-cost mass-market options, instead gravitating toward homegrown alternatives that can demonstrate genuine quality credentials. Bal Bharat's certifications from internationally recognised bodies such as Informed Protein and Labdoor make it part of this broader shift -- Indian-built, fairly priced, and globally competitive in quality.

"Indian consumers have been underestimated for too long. They don't need louder marketing -- they need honest products and clearer labels."

Availability

Bal Bharat products are available at www.thebalbharat.com and on Amazon, HyugaLife, and Blinkit (Mumbai).

Instagram: @thebalbharat | Support: Support@thebalbharat.com

About Bal Bharat

Bal Bharat is a premium Indian health supplement brand headquartered in Ahmedabad. Its Whey Protein Isolate is Informed Protein certified -- making Bal Bharat only the 2nd brand in Asia to receive this globally recognised certification. Its Whey Protein Concentrate is Labdoor certified and ranks among the top 5 worldwide and #1 in India for quality. The brand offers a full range of scientifically formulated, FSSAI-certified, and third-party lab-tested products including Whey Isolate, Whey Concentrate, Creatine Monohydrate, and an innovative Yeast-Whey-Soy Protein Blend. Built on transparency, quality, and fair pricing, Bal Bharat is designed for the modern Indian consumer who values honesty over hype.

Media Contact

Bal Bharat

Email: Support@thebalbharat.com

Website: www.thebalbharat.com

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

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