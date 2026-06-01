Business News | Balaji Fire Safety Honoured with the 'Best Fire Safety Equipment Manufacturers in West India' Award at Brand Empower's Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 1: Setting a dynamic new benchmark in the industrial safety and manufacturing sector, Balaji Fire Safety proudly clinched the prestigious title of 'Best Fire Safety Equipment Manufacturers In West India' at the highly anticipated Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026. Organised by Brand Empower, a premier business recognition entity committed to celebrating corporate brilliance, this spectacular award ceremony unfolded at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The grand gala served as a vibrant convergence of the nation's most influential business minds, visionary corporate leaders, and industry disruptors. Adding immense star power and political gravitas to the momentous evening, Ms. Kangana Ranaut, Member of the Lok Sabha and celebrated Actor, presided over the ceremony as the Chief Guest. Her presence magnified the significance of the occasion as she took the stage to honour trailblazing enterprises like Balaji Fire Safety, highlighting their instrumental role in fortifying India's industrial safety infrastructure and driving economic growth. Watch the Award Video Here!

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Emerging victorious in a highly specialized and competitive category, the organization was officially announced as the definitive winner, proudly inscribed for all to see. Representing the brand's remarkable journey and unyielding dedication to manufacturing excellence, the Awardees On Stage, "Hensibhai Dhaduk(Managing Director) And Dilipbhai Dhaduk (Director)", stepped proudly forward to accept the honour. Based in Rajkot, Gujarat, Balaji Fire Safety has rapidly evolved since its inception in 2020 to become a leading manufacturer, wholesaler, trader, supplier, and distributor of a comprehensive range of fire protection systems. Their extensive portfolio includes top-quality fire extinguishers, fire hydrants, fire nozzles, sprinkler systems, and essential firefighting equipment. Driven by an uncompromising commitment to quality and customer gratification, the company strictly adheres to industry safety standards to deliver highly effective and durable firefighting equipment that safeguards lives and properties across diverse commercial and industrial landscapes.

Upon receiving the highly coveted award for Best Fire Safety Equipment Manufacturers In West India, Mr. Hensibhai Dhaduk and Mr. Dilipbhai Dhaduk expressed their profound gratitude and shared an inspiring vision for the future of the company. "Accepting this monumental recognition at the Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026 is an incredible milestone that validates our core mission of delivering uncompromising safety and highly efficient fire protection solutions," they stated jointly with immense pride. "In today's rapidly expanding industrial landscape, providing secure, reliable, and world-class fire safety equipment is the critical difference in preventing catastrophes and saving lives. This award belongs to our incredibly hardworking employees, our associated staff, and our supportive partners who work diligently to meet our clients' complex safety requirements day in and day out. We are deeply energized by this honour and remain fiercely committed to shouldering the responsibility of providing our consumers with the highest quality products, ensuring a safer tomorrow for everyone."

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The spectacular success of the Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026 further illuminates the visionary leadership of Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh, CEO of Brand Empower, whose unwavering commitment to acknowledging corporate and entrepreneurial brilliance has made these awards a highly coveted pinnacle of success. Over the years, Brand Empower's meticulously curated award ceremonies have maintained a glamorous and esteemed legacy, having been graced in earlier editions by an illustrious lineup of iconic celebrities such as Mrs. Raveena Tandon, Mrs. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mr. Anupam Kher, and Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The triumphant execution and expansive scale of this year's grand event were seamlessly supported by a robust network of prominent sponsors and partners. The unforgettable ceremony was Presented by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., and prominently Co-Sponsored by Baghel Industries Pvt. Ltd. The event's massive digital footprint was expertly amplified by Digital Marketing Partner - Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, alongside the highly impactful community outreach orchestrated by CSR Partner - Webpulse Foundation. Furthermore, strategic industry networking was powered by B2B Partner - GetManufacturers.com (Indian Manufacturers Directory), holistic well-being initiatives were championed by Wellness Partner - Natural Therapy India, and progressive retail growth solutions were backed by eCommerce Partner - Local Dukaan.

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