Business News | Balu Forge Industries Ltd Secures Major Order for 152mm Artillery Shells; Accelerates Forward Integration in Defence Sector

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: Balu Forge Industries Ltd (BSE: 531112 | NSE: BALUFORGE), a leading precision engineering and manufacturing company, is pleased to announce the receipt of a significant order in the large-calibre ammunition segment. The company has secured an initial contract to supply 30,000 units of 152 mm artillery shells to a major Indian energetics player. This partnership marks a critical milestone in BFIL's expanding footprint within the domestic defence sector.

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Supplies for this strategic order are scheduled to commence in June 2026.

Order Scalability and Future Variants

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This initial contract lays the groundwork for a robust, long-term collaboration. The order volume is projected to scale up to over 100,000 shells with additional variants, reflecting the strong demand and confidence in BFIL's manufacturing capabilities. Furthermore, the agreement outlines the integration of additional ammunition variants into the production pipeline in due course, allowing the company to comprehensively cater to evolving artillery requirements.

State-of-the-Art Automated Production Line

The execution of this order will be driven by BFIL's 100% indigenously built, fully automated empty shell production line located at its greenfield facility in Belgaum, Karnataka. Powered by advanced robotics, this unmanned forging line delivers unprecedented precision, speed, and efficiency.

To meet the escalating domestic and international demand for large-calibre ammunition, BFIL is proactively increasing the capacity of this automated shell line. This expansion aligns with the Government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, further establishing BFIL as a cornerstone of indigenous defence manufacturing.

Strategic Forward Integration into Advanced Energetics

In a move to transition up the value chain and offer comprehensive end-to-end defence solutions, BFIL is venturing into forward integration through its dedicated subsidiary, Quantum Energetics. This strategic expansion focuses on advanced energetics and defence materials. It will enable the company to move beyond manufacturing precision empty shell bodies and actively participate in the advanced stages of ammunition development and filling technologies.

NATO Certification and Global Compliance

Reinforcing its commitment to global quality standards, Balu Forge Industries Ltd proudly holds NATO certification & a long term MOU. This elite accreditation officially qualifies BFIL as a trusted supplier of high-precision, mission- critical defence components for NATO member states. It underscores the company's stringent quality control, metallurgical excellence, and readiness to fulfill high-margin international defence contracts alongside its domestic commitments.

Speaking on this landmark development, the Management Team of Balu Forge Industries Ltd stated, "This prestigious order represents a monumental shift in our defence manufacturing trajectory. Securing a contract for 152 mm large-calibre ammunition from a premier domestic partner highlights our capability to deliver world-class precision engineering solutions. By combining our fully automated, state-of-the-art shell production line with our strategic forward integration into advanced energetics. Furthermore, our NATO certification serves as a validation of our stringent quality standards, opening major global corridors alongside our commitment to making India self-reliant in defence production under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision."

About Balu Forge Industries

Balu Forge Industries Limited, founded by Mr. Prehlad Singh Chandock, is a leading Indian precision engineering company delivering forged and machined components across multiple global industries. The company offers a comprehensive product portfolio ranging from 1 kg to 1,500 kg and up to 3 meters in length, supporting diverse applications in automotive, industrial vehicles, earthmoving equipment, wind energy, aerospace, defence, oil and gas, railways, marine, and agriculture. Its operations include fully integrated forging and machining capabilities, with advanced manufacturing facilities in Belgaum, Karnataka, spread over a 46+ acre campus. Equipped with high-capacity hydraulic hammers and forging presses, and supported by a dedicated in-house tool room, metallurgical labs, and CNC machining units, Balu Forge ensures consistent precision and quality. The company's strategy is driven by innovation, with a specialized R&D division focusing on new materials and rapid prototyping. Strategic initiatives emphasize expanding defence production, enhancing automation, and strengthening global partnerships. With a strong focus on operational scalability, customer diversification, and ESG commitments, Balu Forge continues to strengthen its global footprint and industry positioning.

For more details, please visit www.baluindustries.com.

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