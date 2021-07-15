New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/SRV Media): Bandma, one of the best packaging companies in India, has completed more than twenty-five years in the industry. With some of the most delicate modern equipment and machines, the organization offers superior packaging solutions to various industries. A company that was started by the father-son duo aimed to offer B2B solutions to the industry.

The renowned engineering and manufacturing company Bandma was founded by Sanjay Jain, a respected industrialist. Born in 1963, this dynamic personality decided to venture into the manufacturing and packaging business and established highly successful Bandma innovative solutions. His hard work, dedication, and efforts drove the company to the present success that it enjoys.

Bandma always invested in a young and dynamic team. Sanjay believed that having a strong workforce is the key reason behind every company's success. This is the reason he always supported his team and helped them in becoming productive. With such a dynamic working team, their ideologies, determination, new ideas, passion, and confidence, Jain led the company to the next level and built healthy relations with other industries that make this company a highly operational and multi-functional brand.

It was the idea of the core management to take the company towards technology and automation. As per the demand of the present date, Bandma shifted its approach to offer automated packaging machines to the industry, which helped the company in scaling up its business.

Sanjay, the present Chief Managing Director of Bandma, is credited for making Bandma a brand name. He put all his blood, sweat, and tears to strengthen the foundation of Bandma. He not only himself became a renowned name but also led the company to the path of success with his strength, passion, and confidence.

He spread the company's branches across different parts of the country. Like any young company, Bandma also faced some difficult years in its initial journey. But it was the dedication, selfless efforts, and never-give-up approach of Sanjay that took the company to the path of success.

At present, the company has completely shifted its operations to the automation mode. Bandma has a huge variety of machines that works on both automation and semi-automation mode. It not only increases efficiency but also helps in increasing productivity.

The working team, which Sanjay calls Bandsters, always focuses on introducing innovative solutions and ideas to offer affordable solutions to the clients. He has established a separate R&D vertical, which aims to leverage the technology and make Bandma solutions effective and efficient for the industry.

Even during the period of crisis, when the world was facing a difficult time and was under lockdown, the organization continued its operations. The staff was actively working from home and the service engineers were on their toes to provide the services to the essential industries. Today, Bandma is a reputed name in the industry that is achieving new milestones and taking its legacy to a whole new level.

