Business News | Bangalore Author Shruthi Harikrishna Blends Doodles, Data, and Life Lessons in Her Debut Book The Store of Life

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 18: Bangalore-based author Shruthi Harikrishna marks an inspiring literary debut with The Store of Life, a visually engaging and deeply reflective book that reimagines self-help through doodles, storytelling, humour, and mindful introspection. Rather than presenting itself as a conventional self-help guide, the book uses a unique shopping analogy where time, not money, is life's most limited resource. Readers are encouraged to thoughtfully "fill their baskets" with experiences, habits, relationships, and moments that bring genuine meaning and contentment.

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Available on Amazon India, The Store of Life blends visual creativity with emotional insight, creating an experience that feels both playful and profound. Each chapter concludes with a thoughtful "checkout counter" section that gently nudges readers to pause, reflect, and actively apply the lessons from the chapter into their own lives.

A state rank holder, Computer Science Engineer, and MBA graduate from IIM Bangalore, Shruthi currently works in analytics at a global software company, where she transforms data into meaningful insights. Beyond her corporate career, however, lies a deeply creative storyteller who has long expressed herself through writing, doodles, and art.

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Her widely read blog, TameShru@Wordpress, with over 20,000 views, first introduced readers to her witty and insightful observations on everyday life. Her storytelling abilities were further recognised when one of her short stories won the prestigious Deccan Herald Short Story Competition. She also nurtures her artistic side through creative platforms such as Whorls of Maya and Doodle. Doodle. Do, where her intricate zentangles and whimsical doodles come alive.

Reflecting on her first book, Shruthi describes the experience as deeply personal and emotionally fulfilling. She shares that writing a book had long been a quiet dream she knew she would regret not pursuing later in life. For her, storytelling has never been limited to writing alone -- it naturally flows through her work, observations, art, and interactions with the world around her.

The inspiration for The Store of Life emerged through several meaningful moments. A former boss once gifted her the doodle-filled book The Giant Hairball, noting how perfectly it reflected her own blend of creativity and writing. Around the same time, a blog she wrote about people accumulating things that fail to bring real happiness resonated strongly with readers, eventually becoming the seed for the book's central idea.

Deeply influenced by her Vipassana practice and her desire to bring more gentleness into an increasingly stressful world, Shruthi created The Store of Life as a light yet meaningful companion for readers. Through doodles, reflections, and relatable life observations, the book reminds readers that while time is finite, people still have the power to consciously choose what truly deserves space in their "basket of life."

Filled with warmth, humour, visual storytelling, and practical reflection, The Store of Life invites readers to slow down, reassess priorities, and rediscover meaning in everyday moments.

To know more about the author: https://tameshru.wordpress.com/

The book is available on Amazon: The Store of Life on Amazon

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