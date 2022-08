New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI/SRV):The first-of-its-kind Experience Center for Rigo was inaugurated by Ashwath Narayan, IT & BT Minister, Govt of Karnataka in Bengaluru on 7th August.

Rigo is one of the most successful and aspirational brands in the Indian Water Filtration marketplace.

To date, Rigo has enabled a safe drinking water supply to over 18,000 schools across India. Rigo works with some of the biggest corporate houses in the country in this endeavor. Many national and international recognitions have come Rigo's way in its decade-long journey.

"I have been fortunate to receive hundreds of good wishes and blessings right from the morning. My humble thanks to each one of you. If you are in or visiting Bengaluru anytime soon, please pay a visit to our state-of-the-art Experience Center in Rajajinagar. The Rigo Experience Center will help us to emerge as the most significant player in the Water Filtration space across Asia in the times to come", said Anil Nagabhushan, Founder of Rigo Water Filtration.

To know more visit: To know more vist: www.rigoindia.com

