Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 9: Bangaru talli, a remarkable girl child empowerment program, is making significant strides towards its ambitious goal of empowering 2 million girls by 2040. With a vision to create a better and more equitable future, the program has already empowered 170,000 girls across the twin Telugu states. The initiative, spearheaded by the CMD of the organization, Mallikarjun, aims to continue this momentum and expand its outreach in the coming years.

Over the last two months, Bangaru talli's efforts have focused on reaching out to schools, engaging with 4,000 students. The program enlightened these students on important topics such as natural calamities, social responsibility, mental maturity, discipline, respect for teachers and parents, friendship bonding, responsibility, and patriotism. These lessons aim to shape well-rounded and responsible citizens of the future.

The organization's leadership, including dedicated and enthusiastic speakers like Neeraja and Kasturi Usha, have been instrumental in driving the success of the program. Under the guidance of P. Srinivas Rao, the Bangaru talli team is prepared to take this initiative to even greater heights, with plans to hold events in many more locations this year.

As the program continues to grow, it remains focused on its mission of creating empowered, informed, and responsible girl children who will play a vital role in shaping the society of tomorrow.

