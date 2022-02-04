New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI/PNN): The spotlight is set on the floor. Are you ready for the fashion revolution that the country has been looking forward to? Breaking barriers of beauty and talent, Erams Entertainment brings the biggest fashion bonanza for this new year with The Ramp Queen 2022.

This high-rated fashion show was held this Republic Day in Mumbai which proved to be one of the most highly anticipated events from this year. The hype has been building up from the last year which culminated in a grand show of elegance and beauty. The show truly broke all stereotypes and welcomed the inner vigour that has been enriched by the true heartwarming performances on the ramp.

Illustration, textile design, and studio work are frequently included in a fashion school's curriculum as a technique of teaching emerging designers. But what about designing for consumers with particular requirements? This isn't something you'd see on a standard curriculum.

"The fact is that there are those who find it harder to fit in and who face various obstacles in the actual world." On a very intimate level, great design work has the capacity to reshape communities and change lives.

"As a huge section of the community still deems those who are different as weak and vulnerable individuals," Eram Farhidi, the Chairperson of Erams Entertainment, said, "'The Ramp Queen 2022' is a modest effort to make a big change in people's heads; an effort to make people realise, that physical state is not a barrier in fulfilling their dreams."

The event was started by the principal guest, Eram Farhidi, and other noteworthy delegates, who bestowed their compliments on all the participants to raise their spirits.

It was tempting to see so many norms shattered, and it would force people to accept beauty in all shapes, sizes, and ages. It will be incredible to observe beauty in all of its forms as we take on preconceptions.

The catwalk parades at The Ramp Queen 2022 and such other events may garner national media attention, but for a handful of increasingly important fashionista bloggers, street style on the sidelines is the actual star. Artists are pulled to this grassroots coverage to spot potential trends and clever mash-ups, resulting in a cycle in which the street inspires fashion, which influences the street.

The show was scheduled for the 26th of January at the HEX lounge in Mumbai. Exceeding all expectations and applause, the show went on to become a huge success which offered the limelight to all the participants. The show also became the venue for the launch of the cinematic poster for "Meet Mr Chang", a drama film that explores the exploits of a Chinese immigrant living in India amidst the pandemic. The story has been teased and with the release of the poster, Erams Entertainment's biggest blockbuster of the year is due to drop very soon.

