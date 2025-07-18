M. Nagaraju, IAS, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India and Debadatta Chand Managing Director and CEO of Bank of Baroda inaugurate New Zonal Office in Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 18: Bank of Baroda, one of India's leading public sector banks, inaugurated its new Zonal Office premises in Raipur, which will cover the entire state of Chhattisgarh with Bank's endeavor to strengthen its presence and deepen customer outreach.

The new Zonal Office was inaugurated virtually by Shri M. Nagaraju, IAS, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India in the august presence of Shri Ashish Madhaorao More, IAS, Joint Secretary, DFS, GOI, Shri Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda, Board of Directors and other senior bank executives.

Speaking on the occasion of inauguration, Shri M. Nagaraju, IAS, Secretary, DFS, GOI, congratulated to Bank of Baroda and advised it to pursue comprehensive development of Chhattisgarh and the socio-economic empowerment of its people. He stated that Chhattisgarh state has immense potential in terms of mineral resources and agriculture, with the vast fertile land. He also advised the bank to ensure that the large number of Entrepreneurs, Farmers, self-employed groups, Women, and SHG groups are assisted through credit outreach. Shri Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda, committed to the economic growth of Chhattisgarh with a special focus on the MSME sector and ensuring better customer service to its people. Shri Chand also narrated that Chhattisgarh is one of the most productive and vibrant states in India. Bank of Baroda's strong emphasis on decentralization, rapid execution, and a clear focus on inclusive growth embodies all the right elements for progress; so, the Bank has strategically envisioned the establishment of a new Zonal Office in Raipur.

More than 1600+ Bank of Baroda staff members are serving the people of Chhattisgarh through a network of 212 branches and 4 regional offices spread across the state, with around 66% of these branches located in rural and semi-urban areas.

