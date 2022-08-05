Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI/PNN): Bank of Maharashtra, the fastest Growing Public Sector Bank, organised a Customer Connect - CREDIT OUTREACH PROGRAMME on Friday, July 30, 2022, as a part of a series of such events being organized by the Bank across the country.

On this special occasion, Manoj Kare- GM and Zonal Head MSZ, Amit Sharma GM- Credit HO, Aparna Joglekar- GM and Zonal Head Navi Mumbai, Narmada Sawant, ZM-Thane Zone, Sabirali Shaikh, DGM and Zonal Manager MNZ held the mega event, "CREDIT OUTREACH PROGRAMME" inviting new Clientele into the Bank's fold under both MSME and Retail Sectors.

On this occasion, Asheesh Pandey, Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra, presided over the event and expressed his sincere gratitude to the valued Customers of the Bank for their continuous association and trust across Generations. He further said the Bank of Maharashtra has achieved spectacular growth for the past 2 years in a row and has achieved the No.1 position in Growth Rate in major parameters across Public Sector Banks and has set the milestone of reaching Rs 5 Lakh Crore business by Dec 2023.

He also said that Net Profit has jumped by 117.25 per cent to Rs 452 Crore with an Operating profit of 1202 Crore. Net Interest income increased by 19.90 per cent to Rs 1686 crore, said Executive Director Asheesh Pandey. He replied to the queries of corporate, MSME and Retail customers on various issues and appreciated their concerns and suggestions.

Sabirali, ZM-MNZ BOM, Welcomed and congratulated all customers for sanctioning MSME and Retail Loans. BOM has introduced many products catering to customers from all sectors and segments, which has contributed to the growth of our bank.

Manoj Kare- GM and Zonal Head MSZ, Said that we are grateful for the support given by our esteemed customers, and we are expecting them to be with us for all future banking requirements. We are keen on every feedback of customer, so we can improve our services to the greater level.

On this occasion, Credit sanctions amounting to Rs 2800 Cr were handed to customers from all different branches of all the above four zones.

Amit Sharma, GM- Credit, BOM, said We Love doing this CREDIT OUTREACH PROGRAMME, as we can reach our customers and get regular feedback. Customer engagement with Bank is vital; it helps us understand their needs and requirements, and we are here to solve them.

Asheesh Pandey has won the Hearts of all customers by saying that I am not the chief guest; you are My Chief Guest. He said, to Provide more ease to customers, we have invested huge money, making more ease Digital Banking Process to make our customer's life smoother and easy to function. He greeted Education Loan Applicants and congratulated them on their beautiful educational journey. We are grateful to our customers, Keep showering your Love and Support, concluded by Executive Director Asheesh Pandey.

Aparna Joglekar, GM and Zonal Head Navi Mumbai, expressed a Vote of Thanks and support to all existing and new customers attending the programme.

