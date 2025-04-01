BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1: BankersKlub, an innovative fintech aggregator platform redefining corporate financial advisory with seasoned bankers, announces its expansion into two major Indian markets - Greater Mumbai and Indore. Aligned with company's broader pan-India growth strategy, BankersKlub is also onboarding retired and former banking experts from across India to provide tailored financial advisory services to MSMEs, startups and large legacy businesses across the country.

Located at Kandivali West, the Mumbai office serves as a strategic hub for the company, catering to a vast and diverse market, while the Indore office at South Tukoganj focuses on unlocking opportunities in central India. With its mission to bridge the experience and expertise gap between seasoned banking professionals and growing businesses, BankersKlub offers a unique platform exclusively to former bankers.

Sharing more details about the company's strategic expansion plan, Rajat Chopra, Founder and CEO, BankersKlub, said, "Expanding into Mumbai and Indore has been a strategic move for us, enabling us to tap into booming local markets, strengthen our unique community of bankers, and enhance our talent pool. Our experiences in Delhi and Chandigarh reaffirmed the importance of having a physical presence in key locations, which has proven critical for growth. As a fintech aggregator with a pan-India model, meeting clients in person is vital for building trust and credibility. Mumbai, as India's financial capital, presents significant opportunities that we could not overlook, while Indore's rapidly growing market in Madhya Pradesh further solidified our decision. With senior colleagues leading both offices, we are confident that these expansions will contribute significantly to our growth and success."

BankersKlub's services include debt and equity fundraising, debt restructuring, international expansion, NPA resolution, mergers and acquisitions, MSME advisory, regulatory compliance, and more. Through these services, the start-up is not only offering financial advisory but is also contributing to the broader economic growth in the region.

Expressing her excitement about this expansion, Barnali Das, Co-Founder, BankersKlub, said, "We are thrilled about these expansions, and the strong market response we have seen in the very first year of our operation. We aim to provide tailored financial advisory services to businesses across the region, leveraging the collective acumen of retired and former banker community on our platform. I believe our core expertise will significantly benefit the MSMEs and other businesses looking to unlock growth opportunities. We are committed to building a vibrant community of bankers and a strong, trusted relationships with our clients, helping them navigate their financial challenges with confidence."

With its entry into Mumbai and Indore, BankersKlub expects contribution of 65% to 70% of its annual revenue in FY 25-26 collectively from both the markets. It also plans to onboard former bankers from both public and private sector banks. Its already seeing a great response from the markets and has plans to introduce exciting new products to its users.

The focus of India's first fintech aggregator platform that aggregates advisory services of former banking professionals and redeploys highly skilled human capital, aligns with the Government's Make in India initiative. It aims to enhance the national GDP by tapping into the expertise of Indian advisors for corporates both domestically and globally. The platform is on a rapid expansion drive to further increase its presence in key business hubs including metros in South India, to tap into MSMEs and the corporate ecosystems nationwide.

