Business News | Baroda Premier League Season 2 Showcases Emerging Talents BCA Strengthens Pathway to Professional Cricket

VMPL

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 17: The Baroda Premier League Season 2 has once again demonstrated the Baroda Cricket Association's commitment to developing future cricket stars while further establishing Vadodara as one of India's fastest-growing cricket destinations.

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Hosted at the world-class BCA Stadium, the tournament produced high-quality cricket, standout individual performances and valuable opportunities for young cricketers to perform in front of IPL scouts and talent evaluators.

The league's growing stature was further reflected through its broadcast partnership with JioHotstar, which brought every match of BPL Season 2 to cricket fans across the country. The live telecast provided players with valuable exposure while allowing scouts, franchises and cricket enthusiasts to follow the tournament closely.

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The second edition of the league featured 103 players across 24 matches, producing 7,813 runs, 315 wickets, 589 fours and 363 sixes, reflecting the competitive standard and attacking brand of cricket witnessed throughout the tournament.

Among the standout performers was Dhruv N Patel (Alembic Warriors), who emerged as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 486 runs at an average of 44.18. Dhruv also led the charts for most fifties (4) and most fours (41) while sharing the lead for most sixes (22) with opening partner Lakshyajeet Padhiyar, underlining his consistency and dominance throughout the competition.

Shashwat Rawat (Diamond Dazzlers) finished with 414 runs at an impressive average of 51.75, the highest batting average of the tournament, while Lakshyajeet Padhiyar (Alembic Warriors) contributed 337 runs, including one of the tournament's four centuries.

The league witnessed four centuries, with Akshay More (102) of Ami Super Avengers, Lakshyajeet Padhiyar (101) and Dhruv N Patel (100) of Alembic Warriors, and Shashwat Rawat (101) of Diamond Dazzlers all reaching three figures. One of the most explosive innings of the season came from Akshay More, who smashed 11 sixes in 15 balls showcasing the fearless approach being displayed by Baroda's young talent.

On the bowling front, Safvan Patel (Alembic Warriors) finished as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets, followed by Keyur Kale (A Four Power Strikers) with 18 wickets, highlighting the depth of bowling talent emerging from the Baroda cricket system.

The Baroda Cricket Association views the BPL as far more than a domestic T20 tournament. The league has been created as a platform to bridge the gap between age-group cricket and professional opportunities, allowing players to experience high-pressure situations, live broadcasts and franchise-style competition.

This season, scouts from multiple IPL franchises were present throughout the tournament, closely monitoring performances. Their presence has further enhanced the BPL's reputation as a launchpad for aspiring cricketers looking to progress to the next level.

The success of BPL Season 2 was also backed by strong corporate support from leading brands and institutions. The league attracted partnerships from industry leaders including Axis Bank, Adani Group, and several other prominent organizations, highlighting the confidence of the corporate sector in the vision and growth of the Baroda Premier League. Their association has played an important role in strengthening the league's professional ecosystem and long-term sustainability.

The success of the league has been supported by the rapid rise of the BCA Stadium, which has quickly established itself among India's premier cricket venues. The stadium successfully hosted the India Women vs West Indies Women ODI Series in December 2024, matches of the International Masters League in March 2025, and the India vs New Zealand Men's ODI in January 2026, where more than 600 runs were scored in a thrilling contest.

The venue has also become a major destination for women's cricket. After successfully hosting six Women's Premier League (WPL) matches in 2025, the stadium hosted 11 WPL matches in 2026, including the Playoffs and Final, earning praise from players, officials and broadcasters alike.

A significant share of the credit for the quality of cricket witnessed at the venue goes to Chief Curator Atul Bedade and his ground staff, whose efforts have consistently produced high-quality wickets offering pace, bounce and excellent value for stroke play while maintaining a fair contest between bat and ball.

Baroda's cricketing growth has also been shaped by the contributions of former India wicketkeeper Kiran More, whose long-standing efforts in talent development have helped nurture generations of cricketers from the region and strengthen the pathway from grassroots to elite cricket.

The successful execution and continued growth of the Baroda Premier League has been overseen by BCA CEO Snehal Parikh and his team, working in close coordination with the BPL Governing Council, whose strategic planning and operational guidance have helped establish the tournament as one of India's leading state-level T20 competitions. The league's increasing reach, corporate support and broadcast presence reflect the collective efforts behind creating a sustainable platform for cricketing excellence.

Under the leadership of BCA President Pranav Amin, the association has focused on three key pillars -- infrastructure development, player growth and hosting world-class cricket. Through investments in facilities, tournaments and player pathways, the BCA continues to create opportunities for cricketers to compete and develop in a professional environment.

The association's commitment extends equally to women's cricket. Following the conclusion of the men's tournament, the Women's Baroda Premier League will commence on June 16, providing another important platform for emerging women cricketers from the region.

Baroda's growing influence in women's cricket has also been reflected through the achievements of international stars Radha Yadav and Yastika Bhatia, whose success at the highest level continues to inspire aspiring cricketers across Vadodara and Gujarat.

The BCA Stadium's international calendar continues to grow, with the venue scheduled to host the India Women vs Zimbabwe Women ODI Series in October 2026 and India U-19 Women vs England U-19 Women T20 matches in November 2026, further reinforcing its reputation as a world-class cricket destination.

As the Baroda Premier League concludes another successful season, it has once again fulfilled its primary objective -- providing a professional platform for local talent to shine while showcasing Baroda's cricketing infrastructure, organisational capabilities and vision for the future.

The Baroda Premier League is not just a tournament; it is a platform that reflects the strength of Baroda's cricketing ecosystem. It provides opportunities for talented players to perform, develop and progress while showcasing the world-class infrastructure and professional environment that Baroda Cricket Association has created. The success of Season 2 reinforces our commitment to nurturing talent and strengthening Baroda's position as a leading centre for cricket development in India.

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