Business News | Battling Michaung Aftermath, Tamil Nadu Seeks Loan Moratorium for Small Businesses

Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to provide a moratorium on loan repayment for small businesses, particularly to those people who were affected by the Cyclone 'Michaung' that hit the state earlier this month.

Agency News ANI| Dec 14, 2023 09:14 PM IST
A+
A-
Business News | Battling Michaung Aftermath, Tamil Nadu Seeks Loan Moratorium for Small Businesses

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 14 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to provide a moratorium on loan repayment for small businesses, particularly to those people who were affected by the Cyclone 'Michaung' that hit the state earlier this month.

In the letter to Minister Sitharaman, Chief Minister Stalin urged the central government to direct all commercial banks, co-operative banks, all financial institutions and non-banking financial companies to issue a moratorium for a period of three months -- December to February -- on payment of all instalments linked to agricultural term loans, retail and crop loans.

Also Read | Curtailing Crimes Against Women My Topmost Priority, Says Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari.ck Outfits in Her Sexy 'European Photo Dump' on Instagram!">Madonna Slays in Racy Black Outfits in Her Sexy 'European Photo Dump' on Instagram!

  • Viral
    Baba Vanga Predictions For 2024: Vladimir Putin Assassination Plot, Cancer Cure and Economic Crisis; List of Prophecies by the Balkan Nostradamus For New Year Baba Vanga Predictions For 2024: Vladimir Putin Assassination Plot, Cancer Cure and Economic Crisis; List of Prophecies by the Balkan Nostradamus For New Year
  • Festivals
    Ekadashi 2024 List for PDF Download Online: Dates, Parana Timings, Significance and Rituals of the 24 Ekadashi Vrat in the Year Ekadashi 2024 List for PDF Download Online: Dates, Parana Timings, Significance and Rituals of the 24 Ekadashi Vrat in the Year
  • Videos
    Christmas 2023: From Priyanka Chopra To Kiara Advani, Bollywood Celebs Get Ready For Christmas! Christmas 2023: From Priyanka Chopra To Kiara Advani, Bollywood Celebs Get Ready For Christmas!
    • Close
    Search

    Business News | Battling Michaung Aftermath, Tamil Nadu Seeks Loan Moratorium for Small Businesses

    Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to provide a moratorium on loan repayment for small businesses, particularly to those people who were affected by the Cyclone 'Michaung' that hit the state earlier this month.

    Agency News ANI| Dec 14, 2023 09:14 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Business News | Battling Michaung Aftermath, Tamil Nadu Seeks Loan Moratorium for Small Businesses

    Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 14 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to provide a moratorium on loan repayment for small businesses, particularly to those people who were affected by the Cyclone 'Michaung' that hit the state earlier this month.

    In the letter to Minister Sitharaman, Chief Minister Stalin urged the central government to direct all commercial banks, co-operative banks, all financial institutions and non-banking financial companies to issue a moratorium for a period of three months -- December to February -- on payment of all instalments linked to agricultural term loans, retail and crop loans.

    Also Read | Curtailing Crimes Against Women My Topmost Priority, Says Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari.

    The chief minister said 37 lakh families across Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Thiruvallur districts have borne the brunt of severe rains that lashed the state before the cyclone made its landfall in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

    "Although we have been able to restore normalcy in their daily lives, the impact on their livelihood still lingers for many. Small businessmen, traders and MSME units impacted by the floods are yet to return to their regular economic activities. Many of these families and business entities have availed loans for various purposes and would be finding it impossible to repay their dues," read CM Stalin's letter to the Union Finance minister.

    Also Read | Pakistan Extends Deadline for Afghan Refugees Awaiting Third-Country Resettlement.

    The chief minister said some relaxation in the loan repayment schedules is needed till the affected civilians come out of the crisis.

    For working capital facilities sanctioned in the form of cash credit or overdraft, the Tamil Nadu chief minister suggested that lending institutions be permitted to allow a deferment of three months on payment of interest on all such outstanding. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    AUS vs PAK
    200K+ searches
    Australia vs Pakistan
    200K+ searches
    Satheesh Shubha
    200K+ searches
    IND-W vs ENG-W Test
    100K+ searches
    India women vs England Women
    100K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkatx="-1"> Himachal Pradesh Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts in Kullu’s Sainj Valley, Viral Clip Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies
    Himachal Pradesh
    Google Trends Google Trends
    AUS vs PAK
    200K+ searches
    Australia vs Pakistan
    200K+ searches
    Satheesh Shubha
    200K+ searches
    IND-W vs ENG-W Test
    100K+ searches
    India women vs England Women
    100K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma