Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 3: Bauli, the renowned Italian bakery, is undergoing a transformative brand revamp to solidify its position as a global leader in the bakery segment. With a rich heritage spanning over 100 years, Bauli is set to elevate its brand identity by highlighting its most treasured ingredient--the century-old sourdough starter, Bauli Dough.

Honoring Tradition While Embracing Innovation

Founded over a century ago as a small artisan bakery in Verona, the Bauli Group has grown into an internationally recognized name in the bakery industry. With an unwavering commitment to quality and tradition, Bauli has successfully combined artisanal craftsmanship with innovation, making it a household name across the globe.

Bauli first entered the Indian market in 2009, introducing its authentic, high-quality bakery specialties to Indian consumers. The success of Bauli Moonfils, Italy's No.1 croissant and a beloved favorite in India, has been a testament to the brand's dedication to excellence.

The Heart of the Revamp: The Secret Ingredient - Bauli Dough

At the core of Bauli's products is its signature sourdough starter, known as Bauli Dough. This naturally fermented dough, nurtured with the same passion for over a century, ensures that every Bauli product delivers an authentic, rich, and unique taste. By emphasizing this artisanal secret, Bauli is reinforcing its heritage while appealing to modern, global consumers who seek quality and authenticity.

Key Objectives of the Brand Revamp:

* Strengthen Brand Positioning: Reaffirm Bauli's leadership in the bakery segment and elevate its standing as an example of excellence in the croissant category.

* Enhanced Recipe: With Bauli Dough as the star ingredient, the new and improved croissants will be irresistibly soft, delicious, and enriched with a unique flavor.

* Drive Consumer Excitement: The revamped packaging and enhanced ingredient storytelling aim to create buzz and engagement among both loyal and new consumers.

A Fresh Look, Same Timeless Flavor

The brand refresh includes modernized packaging that reflects Bauli's premium heritage while catering to contemporary consumers. This evolution ensures that Bauli remains at the forefront of the bakery market, bringing a perfect blend of tradition and modernity to its consumers.

