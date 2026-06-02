Business News | BBA and MBA in Event Management and PR at NAEMD -- University of Mumbai (GICED) Degrees. A First for India's Events Industry

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: For a generation that grew up building the stages, scripting the spectacles and chasing the stories that move millions, the wait is finally over. The Nest Academy of Event Management & Development (NAEMD) has opened admissions to a full Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) (Event Management & Public Relations) with the degrees awarded by the University of Mumbai's Garware Institute of Career Education & Development (GICED). For an industry long dismissed as "glamour without a grade," this is a watershed moment.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Sthree Sakthi SS-522 Lottery Result of June 2, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Why does this matter? Because for the first time, students who choose events and public relations as a career -- not a side hustle -- can earn a recognised university degree built specifically for the profession. The BBA and MBA carry the academic weight of one of India's most respected public universities, paired with the practical firepower NAEMD has been famous for over a quarter of a century. It is, quite simply, the credential the industry has been waiting for.

A legacy that earned the right to do this

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan After RCB’s IPL 2026 Title Win (Watch Video).

NAEMD did not arrive at this milestone overnight. Recognised in the Limca Book of Records as Asia's first and best institute to offer specialised courses in event management and public relations, and ranked among India's leading private higher-education institutions by Education World, the academy has spent over two and a half decades turning passionate students into industry leaders. Its alumni today run the floors of popular music festivals, cultural events, corporate expos and events, flagship weddings, and manage celebrities and brands across the country.

That track record was built on a simple promise: learn it in the classroom on Monday, do it on a live event by the weekend. Students have historically logged dozens of real events and multiple internships before they graduate. The new University of Mumbai degrees take that proven model and give it the formal academic recognition it has always deserved.

Inside the new degrees

The BBA (Event Management & Public Relations) is a future-facing, NEP-aligned programme that moves well beyond the basics. Across its semesters, students progress from event planning, production and venue management into specialised territory -- wedding and live events, MICE and corporate events, sports and recreation, celebrity and artist management, and the increasingly indispensable craft of public relations and media management. Crucially, the curriculum embeds Artificial Intelligence, digital marketing, experiential marketing and sustainable event management, alongside a capstone project, apprenticeship and industrial training that send graduates into the workforce already battle-tested.

The MBA (Event Management & Public Relations) is engineered for those ready to lead. It sharpens the strategic muscles the industry rewards most: persona and client management, event design, media and advertising management, marketing strategy, financial expertise, and the entrepreneurial acumen to launch a venture of one's own. The result is a manager who can read a brief, build a budget, command a media plan and deliver a flawless show -- then scale it into a business.

AT A GLANCE

"For twenty-six years, the world's biggest stages have trusted our students. Today, the University of Mumbai puts its name on that trust. This BBA and MBA are not just degrees -- they are recognition that event management and public relations are serious professions, and that the young people who choose them deserve a serious education."

-- Vipul Solanki, Director, NAEMD

Why an MBA from the University of Mumbai changes everything

Three letters -- M-B-A -- carry a weight that no certificate or short term course can match. A Master of Business Administration is the most universally recognised postgraduate management credential in the world, instantly understood by every employer, recruiter and HR system from Mumbai to Manhattan. And when that MBA is awarded by the University of Mumbai -- one of India's oldest and most prestigious universities, established in 1857 -- the nomenclature stops being a line on a resume and becomes a stamp of credibility that opens doors for a lifetime.

It is a recognised master's qualification -- the kind that satisfies the eligibility bar for senior corporate roles, public-sector and PSU positions, and progression into higher academic study such as research and doctoral programmes. In short, it future-proofs the holder in ways a non-degree credential simply cannot.

For the events and PR professional, this is transformational. Until now, a talented event manager might command the floor at the biggest shows in the country yet still carry a qualification the formal economy struggled to slot. The University of Mumbai's GICED's MBA erases that gap at a stroke: its holder now stands shoulder-to-shoulder with every mainstream management graduate -- same recognised degree, same academic parity -- but armed with deep, sought-after specialisation in event management and public relations. It is the rare combination of a respected brand-name credential and a niche, high-demand skill set.

That brand equity travels, too. The University of Mumbai name is recognised by employers and institutions across India and well beyond its borders, lending its graduates immediate legitimacy whether they are pitching to a corporate client, applying for a leadership role, or pursuing further study abroad. An MBA under this nomenclature is not merely an end-of-course certificate -- it is a career asset that compounds in value for decades.

Admissions Open 2026

BBA & MBA (Event Management & Public Relations)

Awarded by University of Mumbai's GICED

Apply now at naemd.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)