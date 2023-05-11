Puneet Talwar from BD India and Dr. Kunal Sehgal from Sehgal Path Lab during the launch of Centre of Excellence in Clinical Flow Cytometry centre in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): BD Life Sciences-Biosciences, a segment of BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), in collaboration with Sehgal Path Lab recently launched its Center of Excellence (CoE) in Flow Cytometry for clinical research in Mumbai. Aimed to serve as the National Reference Center for clinical diagnostics applications, this is the third clinical CoE in Flow Cytometry by BD in India. Hematologists, physicians, and lab specialists from across India can come together at this CoE to deliberate and discuss standardization and best practices in clinical Flow Cytometry.

On the CoE inauguration, Atul Grover, Managing Director, BD India/South Asia said, "Over the years, Flow Cytometry has been an invaluable tool in several clinical applications. This CoE with Sehgal Path Lab will help provide opportunities for knowledge exchange and conduct diagnosis with higher accuracy to achieve a faster turnaround of reports and better patient outcomes. Through such initiatives, our aim is to encourage best practices, and stay ahead in science to create a strong foundation for better patient outcomes, aligned with our purpose of advancing the world of health."

This CoE is equipped with a comprehensive range of flow cytometer instruments like BD FACSLyric™ & BD FACSCanto™ II that will help in increasing awareness about the role of Flow Cytometry in clinical diagnostics among healthcare professionals.

Dr Kunal Sehgal, Director, of Sehgal Path Lab Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, said, "Sehgal Path Lab has established itself as a state-of-the-art center of excellence in clinical Flow Cytometry for hematological malignancies, benign disorders, and immunological conditions. Flow Cytometry is an indispensable tool for blood cancer diagnostics and immunodeficiencies. This collaboration with BD will help in furthering our goals of improving patient care through our educational workshops, CME programs, and clinical research projects. We shall focus on training technologists and doctors in the field of Flow Cytometry through our workshops, observership programs, and research projects. Inter-institutional collaboration and user group meetings will be another major focus to improve on existing assays with a major focus on Minimal Residual Disease assays and Immunodeficiency disorders."

Puneet Talwar, Business Director- India/South Asia, BD Lifesciences- Biosciences added, "This CoE in collaboration with Sehgal Path Lab will help to develop and organize training programs, CMEs, and workshops in clinical Flow Cytometry. CoE will also evaluate and standardize novel and upcoming clinical flow cytometric assays for feasibility, utility, and impact on patient care; and to serve as a nodal platform for building consensus and developing guidelines for sound laboratory practices and quality assurance in Clinical Flow Cytometry. Our association with Sehgal Path Lab, Mumbai is a collaborative association and over the years, we have strengthened our partnership by regular upgradation of technology as well as other tools/resources required by Sehgal Path Lab in serving its patients."

Aligned with its commitment to Flow Cytometry, BD Biosciences in India has established Centers of Excellence in Flow Cytometry through collaborative partnerships with several academic institutes and clinical centers of repute with an aim to develop and jointly organize workshops, seminars and training programs on Flow Cytometry.

In addition to this CoE, BD also has CoEs as mentioned below:

- BD-Calcutta University CoE in Nanobiosciences - Kolkata

- BD-NCBS CoE in Advanced Flow Cytometry - Bengaluru

- BD-PD Hinduja CoE in Clinical Flow Cytometry - Mumbai

- IISER- BD Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Flow Cytometry - Pune

- BD-CMC Vellore CoE in Clinical Flow Cytometry

Flow Cytometry is a process used to sort, separate and examine microscopic particles, such as cells and chromosomes. It plays an important role in clinical diagnostics and research. BD offers a growing portfolio of Flow Cytometry instruments for leukemia/lymphoma phenotyping, stem cell research, immunology, and CD4 testing.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. BD helps customers enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety, and expand access to health care.

