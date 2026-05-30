Business News | 'Be Skill Oriented and Society Ready': Chairman Shri D.K. Mohan Sets Vision at Cambridge College Graduation 2026

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 30: Infosys Associate VP Santhosh Ananthapura Urges Innovation; KPMG Director Sowmya Velayudham Calls for Responsible Leadership; Ms. Vedashree M. Bags Bangalore North University First Rank in BCA-2025

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Chairman Shri D.K. Mohan, Cambridge Group of Institutions, delivered a defining message to the Class of 2026, urging graduates to become 'Skill Oriented and Society Ready' at Cambridge College, Bangalore's Graduation Day Ceremony held on 27.05.2026 at Sir M V Auditorium, CIT Campus.

In his Presidential Address to the 2023-2026 batch of BBA, B.Com and BCA graduates, Shri D.K. Mohan stressed that education must drive national progress. "Your degree is not just a certificate; it is a responsibility to the nation. Pursue excellence, uphold ethical values, and use knowledge and leadership to contribute meaningfully to society," he declared. Chief Guest Mr. Santhosh Ananthapura, Associate Vice President - Infosys Ltd. and Head - Infosys Springboard India & Government Partnerships, addressed the rapid shifts in the corporate landscape.

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"The future belongs to those who master skill development, innovation, and adaptability. Upskill constantly, because disruption is the new normal," Mr. Ananthapura told graduates, urging them to leverage platforms like Infosys Springboard for lifelong learning. Guest of Honor Ms Sowmya Velayudham, Director - Education and Skilling, KPMG India, emphasized the role of ethical leadership in professional growth. "Beyond technical skills, the industry values responsible professionals who commit to integrity, inclusion, and lifelong learning. Lead with purpose, and success will follow," she said, inspiring graduates to build careers grounded in values.

The ceremony celebrated academic excellence with the felicitation of Ms. Vedashree M. from Cambridge College, who secured the University First Rank in Bachelor of Computer Application at Bangalore North University. Her achievement was hailed as a benchmark for the student community. The event was presided over by Prof. Kalyan Kumar Sahoo, Principal & Director, Cambridge College, who congratulated the graduates of the 2023-2026 class on completing their academic journey during the opening remarks.

During the valedictory ceremony, Mr. Nithin Mohan, CEO, Cambridge Group of Institutions, reinforced the entrepreneurial mandate. "We don't just want you to be job seekers. We want you to be job creators who build the next generation of startups from Bangalore," he said, highlighting Cambridge's incubation and mentorship support for student entrepreneurs. The ceremony concluded with the conferring of degrees and best academic awards to graduates from Commerce, Management, and Computer Applications, followed by celebrations with management, faculty, parents, and students. Cambridge College remains committed to nurturing graduates who are skilled, ethical, innovative, and society focused.

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