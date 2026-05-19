Business News | Beat the Heat with TCL Elite Series Air Conditioners

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 19: One of the world's leading consumer electronics companies, TCL, has recently launched its new Elite Series air conditioner range in India. This new series includes smart inverter air conditioners that are energy-efficient and powerful, meeting the evolving standards of air conditioning in modern Indian households.

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The latest TCL Elite Series air conditioner range includes options in 1 Ton, 1.5 Ton, and 2 Ton with features like fast cooling, 4D air supply, and long air throw to deliver better indoor cooling performance to the users. The Elite Series is designed keeping in mind the Indian climatic conditions and is capable of offering efficient cooling even when outdoor temperatures reach up to 55 degrees Celsius.

Healthy Air and Increased Comfort

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The TCL Elite Series range of air conditioners is built on the concept of "Healthy Air, Comfortable Life". The range comes with Blue Fin protection, which ensures good indoor air flow through dust removal and filtering of floating particles in the air.

The TCL Elite Series range of air conditioners is also integrated with 4D Air Supply systems, which come with a horizontal auto swing function. With this feature, one can ensure uniform air flow throughout the space. With the Long Air Throw feature, one can also ensure that the air conditioner provides cooling across all areas of the room, ensuring increased comfort for users.

Moreover, its Silent Operation Technology reduces the amount of noise produced by the device, making it ideal for bedrooms and study rooms.

Fast Cooling and Energy-efficient Performance

TCL Fast Cooling technology serves as the backbone behind the entire TCL Elite Series Air Conditioner Range. With this technology in place, it is possible to cool down to 18°C within 30 seconds. The function of this feature is to provide cooling in the most extreme summer conditions possible.

Moreover, the TCL Elite Series Air Conditioner Range includes 7-in-1 convertible technology available for selected models. This feature allows adjusting cooling intensity depending on room occupancy, season of the year or other factors. As a result, it will be easier to regulate the consumption of energy and maintain a comfortable indoor temperature. This will make it possible for customers to save on electricity and improve cooling performance.

As for additional features, the TCL Elite Series Air Conditioner range is equipped with a PM 2.5 Filter. With these properties, it is possible to improve the cooling performance and durability of the product.

Designed for Indian Weather

TCL's Elite Series range of air conditioners has been specially designed for Indian climatic conditions. It ensures the provision of cooling capabilities in temperatures of up to 55°C.

In order to increase the durability and performance of the product, TCL has added Golden Fin coating in some of its air conditioners. This particular coating works towards protecting the condenser and evaporator from corrosion.

This is especially important considering that these air conditioners would be used in hot and humid weather conditions. This will work towards improving their performance by ensuring efficient heat exchange capability.

The newly launched TCL Elite Series range of air conditioners has been specially designed keeping in mind the demands of Indian consumers. This is because of the increasingly hot summer conditions being experienced in India and the rising demand for energy-efficient appliances.

About TCL

Inspire Greatness with TCL

TCL is a leading global tech brand in display panels, TVs, home comfort and mobile devices. Founded in 1981, TCL operates its manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide and has products and services in 160+ countries.

At TCL, we are dedicated to improving people's lives and experiences with our innovative technology. Our products and services aim to solve problems, bring joy to families and friends, and create a safer and healthier world. We aspire to inspire and empower people to pursue greatness in their lives.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)