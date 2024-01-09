India PR Distribution

Rishikesh (Uttrakhand) [India], January 9: Modern life and economic growth brought along lots of new career paths and possibilities. However, it also came along with lots of pressure and stress for the individual person. More than 200 million people worldwide are highly affected by the damaging causes of long-term stress that result in various nerve and heart diseases, depression, insomnia and poor quality of life.

Yoga, the ancient science of creating health, has been scientifically proven to reduce stress levels enormously and balance out the individual's body, mind and emotions.

By implementing a regular yoga practice, one can experience more joy, stability and happiness on a daily basis. With less risk for disease and a more strongly functioning immune system, yoga is a powerful practice suitable for everyone. Learning yoga by joining a yoga teacher training in Rishikesh, can be the perfect start.

Yoga India Foundation, a renowned yoga institution in India, has established a unique yoga course that teaches all about yoga from its techniques to philosophy. Their 200 hour yoga teacher training in India enables participants to learn about the yoga asanas (postures) and how to practice them correctly. With a balancing practice tailored to one's current level and personal needs, trainees can use this new practical knowledge to create better health at any time.

Besides asana, the Yoga Alliance registered 200 hour yoga teacher training in Rishikesh covers pranayama (breathing techniques), shatkarma (cleansing techniques), the ancient yogic scriptures (philosophy of yoga), Ayurveda, meditation, anatomy and teaching methodology. It's an intensive training to provide participants with a highly valuable toolkit of yogic skills.

Some more highlights of the program are the focus on Emotional Blockage®Treatment, Applied Ayurveda and Yoga Therapy. The Applied Ayurveda classes led br Dr Kumar, emphasize detoxifying the body and learning the Ayurvedic practices to rejuvenate and tone the body. By joining classes six days a week from morning to evening time, one can experience an authentic yogic lifestyle in a supportive community.

The training location is the Yoga India Foundation Ashram in Rishikesh. It's located at the National Park and Ganges River overlooking the Himalayas. With 20 comfortable rooms, highly qualified teachers and a caring team of staff and chefs, it provides the perfect combination of guidance, peace and nourishment for a best yoga teacher training in India. All meals during the training are freshly prepared according to a sattvic (pure) and vegetarian dietary plan.

Participants always leave Yoga India Foundation as confident and joyful individuals, ready to live life with calmness, determination and self-awareness. Besides the 200 hour yoga teacher training in Rishikesh, the school also offers a more advanced level 2 course, the 300 hour yoga teacher training in Rishikesh. Participants can do both courses separately or together as a 500 hour yoga teacher training in India.

You can practice yoga in Lakshadweep through our online yoga teacher training. Check out our website www.yogaindiafoundation.com which asana you can practice in Lakshadweep.

