SMPL

New Delhi [India], February 17: The grandeur of Bengal's entrepreneurial spirit and fashion brilliance reached new heights at the Bengal Business Award 2024 and Banglar Sera Tilottama 2024-25, hosted at Novotel, Kolkata on February 10, 2025. Organized by Priyanka Ghosh Entertainment and Niyogi Associates, the prestigious event spotlighted the fusion of business excellence and fashion talent, paving the way for aspiring individuals across industries. The event's commitment to excellence was further strengthened by VLCC, which served as the official grooming partner.

Also Read | 'Chhaava': Full Movie Leaked on YouTube in HD Format; Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Historical Drama Suffers Another Setback Facing Online Piracy.

With a vision to establish itself as Eastern India's premier fashion and business talent platform, the initiative aimed not only at celebrating external beauty but also at recognizing inner strength, intelligence, and entrepreneurial acumen. Open to women aged 18 to 50, the platform underscored holistic empowerment, making it a landmark occasion in Bengal's cultural and professional landscape.

Sirshendu Niyogi: The Architect of Social Change

Also Read | 'Madharasi': Second Poster of Sivakarthikeyan-AR Murugadoss is OUT! (View Pic).

At the helm of this initiative was Sirshendu Niyogi, a distinguished entrepreneur and philanthropist whose dedication to social causes is widely recognized. As the Director of Astrovision Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. and founder of the Visionary Charter Foundation, Mr. Niyogi has tirelessly worked towards uplifting underprivileged communities through initiatives in child health and education, women's empowerment, anti-drug campaigns, and medical outreach programs.

His unwavering commitment to creating sustainable change through education and empowerment has made a profound impact. Under his leadership, the Visionary Charter Foundation has provided crucial support to countless individuals, ensuring they receive the opportunities they deserve. His role in this event further solidified his commitment to fostering an ecosystem where talent and hard work are recognized and rewarded.

Dr. Sohini Sastri: The Torchbearer of Women's Empowerment

Bringing a touch of inspiration to the evening, Dr. Sohini Sastri, a two-time President Award-winning astrologer, life coach, and philanthropist, graced the occasion as the Brand Ambassador. Honored with the "Banglar Sera Gaurab" award for her exceptional contributions to society, Dr. Sastri's presence reinforced the event's commitment to empowering women and nurturing talent.

A highly revered figure both nationally and internationally, Dr. Sastri has long been an advocate for women's empowerment and self-reliance. Her philanthropic initiatives, particularly for underprivileged women and children, have transformed countless lives, making her a true catalyst for change.

Speaking at the event, she delivered a powerful message: "Be proud of being a woman, celebrate your womanhood."

Her words resonated deeply with the audience, reinforcing the importance of self-confidence, education, and financial independence for women. More than just an astrologer, Dr. Sastri has leveraged her platform to create real-world impact--providing education, vocational training, and financial aid to marginalized women, enabling them to lead self-sufficient lives.

Her association with the event highlighted the significance of inner strength and ambition, encouraging women to dream beyond societal limitations and step onto the global stage.

A Star-Studded Evening with Arjun Rampal & Arbaaz Khan

The event's allure was further amplified by the presence of renowned Indian actor and model Arjun Rampal and celebrated actor and film producer Arbaaz Khan, who attended as the Chief Guests and Judges. Their participation not only added glamour but also lent credibility to the event's mission of celebrating Bengal's finest talent.

Their encouragement and insights provided invaluable motivation to the participants, inspiring them to pursue their aspirations with confidence and determination.

A Platform for Growth, Recognition & Progress

Beyond its glitz and glamour, the Bengal Business Award 2024 and Banglar Sera Tilottama 2024-25 served as a beacon of progress and empowerment, championing entrepreneurial spirit, social responsibility, and the pursuit of excellence.

With visionaries like Sirshendu Niyogi fostering societal change and Dr. Sohini Sastri inspiring the next generation of women leaders, the event stood as a testament to Bengal's unwavering potential and transformative growth.

As it continues to expand its reach and impact, this initiative remains dedicated to providing platforms that recognize, nurture, and empower talent--ensuring a brighter, more inclusive future for Bengal's thriving business and fashion landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)