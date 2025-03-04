SMPL

New Delhi [India], March 4: Nirob Mrityudondo, the much-anticipated Bengali film based on the novel The Silent Execution, is set to hit theaters on April 11, 2025. Directed by the book's author, Soumeek Chowdhuri, the film features an ensemble cast, including Rajarshi Mukherjee, Soumyadeb Bhattacharya, Mahua Dasgupta Kapoor, Indranil Sen, Sukanta Chakraborty, Sangita Mukhopadhyay, Aishi Ray, and MH Sakil.

Ahead of its release, a grand pre-release event was hosted at the elegant Nazrul Tirtha amphitheater in Kolkata on February 23. The evening was anchored by Supten Sarbadhikari and Aishi Ray, both of whom also play key roles in the film. The event brought together the film's cast, crew including DOP Sayanava Saha Biswas, Cinematographer Abhiraj Saha, and eager audiences, building excitement for what promises to be a gripping cinematic experience.

The film produced under the banner of Cine Verite Studios has some beautiful recitations by Swati Bhattacharyya, Poulomi Das, and a soulful Tagore song by singer Utsab Das all who performed at the event. The music of the film is by Parag Baran and a special Bandish composition by Buddhadeb Bhattacharya and flute tunes in the background composed by Samidh Bannerjee, all of whom performed at the pre-release event.

"What makes Nirob Mrityudondo truly special is its diverse cast--alongside eminent actors, we have passionate performers from various professional backgrounds, including doctors, professors, and teachers. Their natural, real-life approach to acting enhances the authenticity of the film, deepening the emotional impact of a story that explores the transformed lives of a working couple post-pandemic, grappling with the tragic and mysterious death of a child. This blend of talent brings a raw and compelling realism to the narrative." - Soumeek Chowdhuri, Director & Author.

The film has already generated great anticipation, and we are excited about the Bengali film Nirob Mrityudondo, directed by Soumeek Chowdhuri under the banner of Cine Verite Studios, and particularly thrilled about the way the film has been uniquely developed, which the eclectic pre-release event highlighted.

