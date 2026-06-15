Business News | Bengaluru Hosts Global Legal Leaders at 13th LexTalk World Conference & Exhibition APAC

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15: As technology reshapes the legal profession at speed, the 13th LexTalk World Conference & Exhibition APAC brought together over 300 senior legal leaders, policymakers, jurists, and tech innovators at the Radisson Blu Atria, Bengaluru, on the 11th of June 2026. Conceptualised and executed by MantraNex Vista Pvt Ltd, the day-long conference centred on the theme "AI & Law: The Asian Frontier," positioning India's innovation capital as the ideal venue for corporate counsels to debate the future of legal practice.

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Abhishek Gourav, Co-Founder and Director of MantraNex Vista Pvt Ltd, opened the proceedings with a welcome address, followed by a traditional lamp lighting ceremony. The opening keynote on technology in law was delivered by Dr. Lalit Bhasin, President of the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF), setting the tone for a day of candid, forward-looking conversation.

A major highlight was the formal launch of Series 1 of the "India Legal Tech & AI Report 2026." The report offers a grounded look at how technology is reshaping Indian jurisprudence, tracing the shift from courtroom practice to AI-assisted corporate contracting and compliance -- a resource expected to guide legal teams navigating this transition over the coming year.

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Sessions That Went Beyond the Theory

The first panel, "AI in Legal Practice: Transforming Research, Compliance, and Legal Operations in the Indian Context," featured Smitha Chandrashekar, Legal Director at Harman International, among other senior counsel, who discussed how generative AI tools are already altering everyday contract and advisory workflows.

The second panel turned to "Regulation, Data Protection, and AI Governance: South Asia in a Global Frame." Antony Alex, Founder & CEO of Rainmaker; Sivani Peesapati, Director of the Cyber Security Lab at GE Healthcare; and Yogesh Naik, Senior Legal Counsel at Volvo Group India, examined the practical steps organisations must take to align with India's DPDP Act 2023 and emerging ASEAN data norms.

A focused case study by Nishi Shafton Williams, Senior Manager - Service Delivery, and Gurupyari Dwivedi, Vice President - Service Delivery, both from ABiz Corporation, walked delegates through the real-world transformation of legal teams adopting new technology.

The third panel, "Intellectual Property in the Age of AI: Ownership, Authorship & Enforcement," brought in Krishna Chellapilla, Head - Patents, Prosecution and Copyrights at Tata Consultancy Services, and Sanjay Jain, Founder & Managing Partner of Lex Corp, who tackled thorny questions around the patentability of AI-assisted inventions and the shifting global IP landscape.

The fourth panel, "India's Role in the Emerging Global LegalTech Ecosystem," included Amit Anand, India Head Legal / VP Legal at Adobe, and Shalini Chawla, Patent Specialist at ITC Limited, who shared perspectives on automation platforms and streamlining internal legal operations.

A second case study, presented by Kapil Singhal, Chief Executive Officer of CaseDocker, introduced "The AI-Powered Legal WorkDesk: CaseDocker's Vision for Seamless Operations," showcasing how centralised platforms can simplify everyday legal workflows."

The fifth panel addressed "Digital Forensics, Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Investigations: Managing Evidence, Risk and Response." Speakers included Jagannath PV, Global Data Privacy Officer at LTIMindtree; Sushma Shankar, Vice President - Legal at Accenture; Rakesh Kumarswamy Udupi, Associate Vice President at Infosys Ltd.; and Punya Patra, Senior Counsel, Supreme Court of India, and Hub Innovation lead at Novartis Healthcare, who together explored how legal teams should manage evidence, risk, and response in an increasingly digital threat landscape. Apart from the above-mentioned names, there were a lot of other experienced participants.

A Moment of Recognition

The event also paid tribute to Shri G. Sridhar, Secretary to the Government of Karnataka for the Department of Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation, as the Chief Guest, who was felicitated by Dr. Lalit Bhasin and Abhishek Gourav for his contribution to legislative affairs and governance.

Legal Honour Global Awards, APAC, 2026 - Bengaluru

Recognizing Industry Excellence: The Distinguished Honourees

The afternoon culminated in the LexTalk World Legal Honor Global Awards, APAC 2026 - Bengaluru. The distinguished honourees were Srijit Mukherjee (Kocho), Saurabh Malhotra (Intertek), Amit Anand (Adobe), Punya Patra (Novartis), Apoorva Sane, Raga Sai Sudha. K, Sivaramakrishnan M.S., Peenaz Moshraf (WFS Bengaluru), Trisom Sahu, Balaji Mohan (Trianz Digital Consulting), Yogesh Naik (Volvo Group India) and YAWAR USMANI(mooMark).

Forward-thinking organisations recognised for excellence included CaseDocker, LexCorp, ASG & Partners, Amadi and ABiz Corporation.

Closing the day, Abhishek Gourav thanked all speakers, sponsors, and delegates, noting that the conference had moved well past theoretical debate to build a community actively shaping the future of the Asian legal frontier.

About LexTalk World

LexTalk World is a global forum dedicated to excellence, innovation, and thought leadership in the legal profession, bringing together corporate leaders, technologists, and practitioners to shape the future of legal operations and cross-border governance.

Our upcoming conferences and exhibitions

Dubai (Middle East): Positioned as a premier international legal hub connecting Europe, Asia, and Africa. It features a "dual-track" legal system combining UAE Civil Law with English Common Law via the DIFC Courts. The conference context highlights Dubai as a central gateway for regional markets like Saudi Arabia (driven by Vision 2030 and mega-giga projects) and Qatar (focused on energy and finance frameworks). September 9th & 10th 2026, Dubai.

Mumbai (APAC): Renowned as India's financial capital and an influential centre for commerce, finance, and regulatory governance across Asia. The city serves as a strategic hub for legal and regulatory decision-making, hosting major financial regulatory institutions such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and the Bombay Stock Exchange. December 10th & 11th 2026, Mumbai.

Media Contact: MantraNex Vista Pvt Ltd | Email: kaushik@mantranexvista.com | Website: http://www.lextalkworld.in

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