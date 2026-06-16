Business News | Bengaluru Successfully Hosted the Inaugural Edition of Dealclave, a Leadership Forum for Real Estate Leaders

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 16: As Bengaluru's real estate sector evolves on the back of global capital flow, new-age technology-backed business operations, and contemporary ownership models, the traditional ways of investing in property are waning. Shedding light on the current and forthcoming trends in the real estate sector on June 15 for the premiere edition of Dealclave - an especially curated event designed to initiate conversations to help shape the sector's future.

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A brainchild of Himanshu Kumar, Founder and CEO of Leadrat and a real estate entrepreneur, the premiere edition of DealClaves saw the who's who of the real estate sector, including developers, brokers, investors, PropTech founders, and business leaders, etc., under one roof. A first-of-its-kind event underscored how each focus group plays a crucial role in contributing to the industry's growth.

The evening's discussions focused on two crucially relevant themes in the sector - the rise of tokenization and fractional ownership, and Bengaluru's next wave of growth corridors. As investment models are quickly progressing and ownership in real estate is diversifying, industry leaders are viewing how harnessing technology can provide more opportunities for ownership while improving cash flow and transparency. Simultaneously, development has shifted focus from well-served micro-markets. Areas including North and Airport Belt, Sarjapur Road, Whitefield and Outer Ring Road, and the Tumkur Road-Peripheral Ring Road corridor are seeing rising attention from both developers and investors.

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Speaking about the leadership forum, Himanshu Kumar, Founder, DealClave, said, "Over the years, we've seen developers, brokers, investors, and founders operate in parallel, but seldom together. With dealclave, we aimed at creating a room filled with thoughtful conversations between the people who are mindfully shaping the future of the real estate sector. As the industry is becoming increasingly dynamic for one to navigate alone, brainstorming together about a roadmap to overcome hurdles and unlock opportunities is the need of the hour."

Notable industry leaders like Navin Dhanuka, Director ArisUnitern, Preenand Premchandran, CEO Hebron, Anirban Ghosh, Senior VP Bren of Elegance Enterprises, and entrepreneur and prominent comedian speaker Anmol Garg, also known as Corporate Babamarked their esteemed presence at the event. The event concluded with an exclusive stand-up comedy session following the discussions.

Beyond a single evening, dealclave will be a continued leadership network aimed at nurturing deeper conversations on innovation, market intelligence, cross-border opportunities, developer-broker collaboration and the rising role of technology in real estate.

The initiative is inspired by insights from Leadrat's network of over 1,500+ real estate businesses in India and the UAE, underscoring an ecosystem that facilitated over US$5 billion in transaction activity in FY 2025-26.

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