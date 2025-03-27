NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 27: Over 150 volunteers conducted accessibility audits of public spaces across Bengaluru to assess the inclusivity of the city's infrastructure for people with disabilities and the elderly. The audit drive was organized by the Association of People with Disability (APD) to commemorate World Accessibility Day, an initiative conceptualized by Svayam and supported by APD, aimed at raising awareness about the urgent need for accessible public spaces.

Volunteers included students, grassroots workers, and community groups who came together to evaluate public infrastructure through a series of accessibility audits. The audits were carried out using Yes to Access--APD's crowdsourced mobile application designed to map and assess accessibility features in real time.

The app combines artificial intelligence with user inputs, enabling volunteers and citizens to evaluate public places for essential elements such as ramps, railings, accessible toilets, tactile pathways, and clear signage. The data collected through the app not only highlights existing barriers but also serves as a valuable resource for driving change toward more inclusive urban spaces.

Participants included the Centre for Disability Law and Policy at Ramaiah College of Law, Village and Urban Rehabilitation Workers from Bangalore Rural, the Rotaract Club, Melton Fellowship, students from BMS Institute of Technology, and the Federation of Voluntary Organizations for Rural Development in Karnataka (FEVOURD-K). Their collective effort reflected a growing movement toward making Bengaluru's public spaces more inclusive and accessible.

Speaking about the campaign's impact, Bhumika Modh, Project Lead of the Yes to Access initiative, said, "Today, we witnessed what collective action can achieve. By engaging students and grassroots volunteers, we are not just collecting data but building awareness that accessibility is fundamental to dignity and equal opportunity."

A representative from Svayam emphasized, "World Accessibility Day, observed every year on March 27, was initiated by Svayam to bring national attention to the need for inclusive environments for people of all abilities. As we mark the third year of this important observance in 2025, we are proud to see communities like Bengaluru stepping up to lead the way. Accessibility is not a special feature--it is a foundational principle for a more equal and inclusive society. Every person, regardless of their mobility, deserves the freedom to live with dignity, independence, and equal opportunity. This collective action by over 150 volunteers is not just about data collection--it is about challenging the status quo and creating cities that work for everyone.We urge civic authorities to treat this data as a roadmap for transformative change."

Krishnamurthy.K, District Disability Welfare Officer (DDWO), Bangalore Urban, said, "Technology offers powerful tools to assess and improve accessibility in our cities. Integrating such solutions supports the government's efforts to make urban spaces more inclusive and responsive to the needs of every citizen."

Jagadish, District Disability Welfare Officer (DDWO), Bangalore Rural, added,, "Collaboration between communities, organizations, and government is essential to advance accessibility. Initiatives like this reflect a shared commitment to creating environments where everyone can participate fully."

The findings from these audits will be compiled and shared with civic authorities, urban planners, and stakeholders to ensure Bengaluru takes tangible steps towards becoming more accessible and inclusive for persons with disabilities and the elderly.

The Association of People with Disability (APD) is a non-profit organization based in Bengaluru, working since 1959 to empower people with disabilities from underprivileged backgrounds. APD's comprehensive programs span early intervention, education, healthcare, livelihoods, and advocacy, reaching children and adults with physical, intellectual, and multiple disabilities. With a strong focus on creating sustainable impact, APD partners with communities, corporates, and governments to build a more inclusive society where persons with disabilities live independent, dignified lives.

For more information, visit: www.apd-india.org.

Svayam is a leading accessibility organization that aims to reform infrastructure and transportation to make it accessible for people with reduced mobility. Accessibility aids individuals and gives them the freedom to independently explore the built environment around them, irrespective of their physical capabilities. This was on philanthropist-business visionary Sminu Jindal's mind when she founded Svayam in October 2000. An initiative of the Sminu Jindal Charitable Trust, Svayam is a not-for-profit accessibility pioneer that focuses on creating a barrier-free world for all.

For more information, visit: www.svayam.com

