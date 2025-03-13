SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication (SIMC Pune), one of the premier institutions for media and communication studies in India, has launched two pioneering postgraduate programmes--MA in Journalism & Media Industries and MA in Film, Television & Digital Production--designed to equip students with the skills needed for a rapidly evolving media landscape. These programmes go beyond conventional Mass Communication studies, focusing on digital, multimedia, and cross-platform storytelling, in line with SIMC's vision of "Study Beyond Mass Communication."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 13, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

A Curriculum Built for the Future

Both these masters' programmes are built to address the growing demand for professionals who are not just media literate but also tech-savvy and adaptable. With a blend of theoretical knowledge and hands-on learning, these courses ensure students are well-prepared to excel in journalism, content creation, filmmaking, and emerging digital media platforms.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan or Deepika Padukone? One Actress Set for a Cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' - Read Details.

MA in Journalism & Media Industries

The MA in Journalism & Media Industries offers a forward-thinking approach to journalism, blending multimedia reporting, data-driven storytelling, and media entrepreneurship. The programme is designed to help students seamlessly navigate both traditional and digital platforms, equipping them with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving media landscape. From investigative reporting to data journalism, the curriculum ensures graduates are prepared for the complexities of modern journalism.

Eligibility

Graduates from any recognised university or institution of national importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates) are eligible to apply. Students appearing for their graduations' final semester examinations are also eligible.

Selection Procedure

Admission is based on a Personal Interaction and Written Ability Test, assessing candidates on their analytical, communication, and creative skills. This process will take place in the second week of April 2025.

MA in Film, Television & Digital Production

The MA in Film, Television, & Digital Production is designed for those with a passion for visual storytelling, offering a hands-on learning experience that spans multiple formats. From cinematic storytelling to digital content creation and advanced post-production techniques, students gain practical exposure to the latest innovations in film and television production. With a strong emphasis on OTT platforms, short-form content, and interactive media, the programme ensures graduates are equipped to meet the demands of an evolving entertainment landscape.

Eligibility

Applicants must be graduates from a recognised university or institution of national importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates). Students appearing for their graduations' final semester examinations are also eligible.

Selection Procedure

Admission is based on a Personal Interaction and Written Ability Test, evaluating candidates on their storytelling skills, technical aptitude, and creative vision. This process will take place in the second week of April 2025.

Education Rooted in Practical Experience

SIMC Pune has always been at the forefront of media education, combining academic excellence with real-world exposure. With a robust curriculum, top-tier faculty, and a strong network of industry partnerships, students receive both theoretical knowledge and practical experience. The programmes go beyond classroom learning, offering workshops, live projects, and collaborations with leading media houses and production studios.

Admissions Are Open - Last Date to Apply: 21st March 2025

Applications for the 2025-2027 intake are open. Students looking to advance their careers in journalism, filmmaking, and digital media can explore more details at SIMC Pune's official website.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)