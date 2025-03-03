VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 3: Beyond PR, a venture of TMS Global Enterprise proudly announces the launch of The Fangirl Show, a brand-new podcast that celebrates fandom, passion and inspiring stories from the worlds of entertainment and beyond.

The show is the brainchild of renowned fangirl Harshita Vaishnav. With over a decade of experience in managing fan clubs as well as creating content, Harshita is a passionate individual whose journey from being a dedicated fan to achieving her dreams is truly inspiring. Her story resonates with many who dream big and persevere.

Launch event of The Fangirl Show was held at Luft - The Air in Andheri West, Mumbai. The event brought together industry professionals, influencers and media personalities to mark the beginning of an exciting journey. Teaser of the show was unveiled at the event, giving guests a glimpse into what The Fangirl Show has to offer.

Esteemed guests who graced the event with their presence included Indrani Mukerjea, Avanii Siingh, director Mohit Kapoor, Karan Singh Chhabra, stylist Nishankh Sainani and many more.

The event was successfully organised with the support of partners including Hospitality Partner - Luft - The Air, Social Media Partner - Drrumrolls Media, Associate Partner - Clown Production, Confectionery Partner - The Cookie Dough Cake Cafe and Merchandising Partner - Frankly Wearing.

The Fangirl Show is designed as a platform for engaging conversations with fans, exploring their journeys, experiences, and the stories that make fandom so powerful. From Bollywood to global entertainment, the show dives deep into what it truly means to be a fan.

The podcast is available on the YouTube channel of The Fangirl Show, with new episodes releasing bi-weekly. First episode of the show features Shah Rukh Khan's fan Ibrahim Qadri. Watch now -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YaNOCe-m0i0

Speaking at the launch event, Harshita Vaishnav - curator of The Fangirl Show said, "The Fangirl Show has been my dream for a decade, and I'm thrilled to finally bring it to life! Being a fangirl is my core, and I've faced challenges for embracing it--but I believe passion should never be compromised. This show is my way of celebrating diehard fans who work tirelessly behind the scenes, running fan clubs and keeping fandoms alive. I want to help make dream moments with celebrities a reality, especially for fans from tier-two cities. Let's bring back the magic of 90s-style fandom and build a powerful community where fan love shines the brightest!"

Added Shifa Shaikh from Beyond PR, "Fandom is more than just admiration--it's a deep connection to the stories and personalities that shape our lives. With The Fangirl Show, we aim to bring some inspiring stories to life. The show has a very unique concept and we hope to add more elements to it."

For more updates, follow The Fangirl Show -

https://www.instagram.com/thefangirlshow_official/

