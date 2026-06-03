Business News | BGMI 4.4 Update Delivers Fresh Rewards Featuring Mystic Artificer - SLR

HT Syndication

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 3: With the BGMI 4.4 update now in players' hands and community engagement running high, KRAFTON India is bringing another round of redeem code rewards to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). At the forefront of this drop is the Mystic Artificer - SLR, a visually striking weapon skin that reimagines the powerful marksman rifle with the signature look of the Mystic Artificer collection. Combining style with a weapon known for its impact in ranged encounters, the skin offers players another standout collectible to add to their inventory.

Also Read | Rumoured Lovebirds Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Step Out for Another Date Night in Tokyo, Enjoy Pizza at Seirinkan (See Pics).

Redeem codes are valid until July 9, 2026, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

Also Read | Did RBI Sell USD 12 Billion Worth of Gold? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth.

1. KTZCZX5RENKF5XU9

2. KTZDZB6TPHPS6N5W

3. KTZEZ83F9HG3DK89

4. KTZFZ6F8TMD6GU7W

5. KTZGZQD6N6MEAM87

6. KTZHZVH6N45BHAUC

7. KTZIZCW4XDM378BS

8. KTZJZQN6M9FHQDKG

9. KTZKZJSHXK96BKPV

10. KTZLZCGVFCJU68RH

11. KTZMZ8GG3H947HT3

12. KTZNZP3CNUMDKQFB

13. KTZOZXXGASHT3Q6H

14. KTZPZUMQ9RVASQ75

15. KTZQZBQNJS5975TP

16. KTZRZMV56T8TGVVM

17. KTZVZEGEB5RMPQRH

18. KTZTZWN8ADB5EFFQ

19. KTZUZR5U6QAWM9KX

20. KTZBAZN8EVBU89FB

21. KTZBBZJSEAVAJJBH

22. KTZBCZG9GUAVUKGV

23. KTZBDZDJ36U48AXC

24. KTZBEZ7XBCGMQUWD

25. KTZBFZA953PASVPD

26. KTZBGZ7UQDWGVTN5

27. KTZBHZF9V4AV78JR

28. KTZBIZSDHUCHFU3N

29. KTZBJZ3WWGNSPHNV

30. KTZBKZNHBATGBWWJ

31. KTZBLZGGU6NKHN69

32. KTZBMZJQVU43QCCG

33. KTZBNZVWBQJSXDMU

34. KTZBOZGH3JNNBJKD

35. KTZBPZ8W6HU68JA6

36. KTZBQZD3UNBDDAMX

37. KTZBRZ7RRADHP3TG

38. KTZBVZ9M886TE8DE

39. KTZBTZ9R3CRH6DUS

40. KTZBUZNNWPRJSJ9H

41. KTZCAZAWNGMFR8RW

42. KTZCBZ9NEXVNEUX4

43. KTZCCZJEWUFD8V7D

44. KTZCDZVDTVB7SHTM

45. KTZCEZC3WA7HW9DX

46. KTZCFZEBXNP5RG67

47. KTZCGZXU5WU59MJT

48. KTZCHZ8BVRJ9EB88

49. KTZCIZVDS7JS3RS6

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID

* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mailRules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

* Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India's next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)