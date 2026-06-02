Business News | BGMI 4.4 Update Spotlights Glacier Spin Tokens and Smiling Pal Backpack

HT Syndication

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 2: The excitement around BGMI's 4.4 content continues as KRAFTON India rolls out another redeem code drop, giving players a new opportunity to unlock exclusive rewards. Alongside access to M416 Glacier Spin Tokens, this release also features the Smiling Pal Backpack, a limited-time cosmetic item that adds a fun and distinctive touch to players' in-game collections.

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With its playful design and unique visual appeal, the Smiling Pal Backpack offers players another way to personalize their loadouts and stand out on the battlefield. Available for a limited time through this reward drop, the backpack expands the range of collectible cosmetics that players can add to their inventory while complementing the excitement surrounding the ongoing Glacier rewards.

Redeem codes are valid until July 9, 2026, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

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M416 Glacier Token Codes:

1) LHZBKZCVEGB4S6D3

2) LHZBLZWAHDP5RFQJ

3) LHZBMZH4ECU3PQQU

4) LHZBNZG8WXW78WHN

General Redeem Codes:

1) KVZCZQ83GWW9G4MG

2) KVZDZS8UH6T7RREN

3) KVZEZ33CAQ685MXU

4) KVZFZSTANS8P94PK

5) KVZGZB5AWVETBMR9

6) KVZHZ9QBFDRS738V

7) KVZIZK5788F8VJUT

8) KVZJZQJH5PSXPVRV

9) KVZKZ8MVJ75GT3KG

10) KVZLZTESMNQUPNB4

11) KVZMZCJC97PE3SJD

12) KVZNZF7TN8S67QEP

13) KVZOZM5RTCNWFTXR

14) KVZPZVEGSKMJ5XJ5

15) KVZQZ8WQ838HHBB3

16) KVZRZQ9TKANBMFTP

17) KVZVZJWPR9KSV9MK

18) KVZTZGBUT44WH7D7

19) KVZUZ9XQR7P98QDN

20) KVZBAZRK8PP8R9M7

21) KVZBBZ43P3EFF49U

22) KVZBCZNBBR7MP743

23) KVZBDZWARQU6D7RR

24) KVZBEZA8BB458RSW

25) KVZBFZVGTA6H85PG

26) KVZBGZUXMQKX7HK8

27) KVZBHZ5MN7HJH73C

28) KVZBIZ9JRSUBPXUE

29) KVZBJZQA9JV6RTJV

30) KVZBKZ9RTFGPU3VA

31) KVZBLZSXWA6W79W8

32) KVZBMZVRS6PHWAXF

33) KVZBNZMKQD3NU983

34) KVZBOZ9QJUCTBXU7

35) KVZBPZFF6KJRHDTT

36) KVZBQZT4SC4RWUPP

37) KVZBRZUX45DW6HE7

38) KVZBVZRRE6K3JQHQ

39) KVZBTZSNDRVV9NQR

40) KVZBUZ4Q8HC7GRSW

41) KVZCAZWHTEGWNFXD

42) KVZCBZDQDHKKSDWD

43) KVZCCZMN9XHEGTAT

44) KVZCDZ5FECCHVU3E

45) KVZCEZM3BFNS84UD

46) KVZCFZ3VKP3CRKXQ

47) KVZCGZQVT488RG5J

48) KVZCHZ87WFQCUJCC

49) KVZCIZSWS4F3UHUB

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India's next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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