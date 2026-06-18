Business News | BGMI Brings Frilly Ribbon Backpack and Glacier Spin Tokens to June 18 Redeem Code Rewards

HT Syndication

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 18: KRAFTON India has unveiled another set of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), giving players access to a fresh selection of collectible in-game items. Featured in this release are M416 Glacier Spin Tokens and the Frilly Ribbon Backpack, a fan-favourite cosmetic known for its charming design and decorative styling. As players continue to discover new ways to enjoy the experiences introduced in the 4.4 update, the latest drop adds another distinctive collectible to the mix.

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Designed to transform standard backpacks with a playful and embellished look, the Frilly Ribbon Backpack brings a lighter, more expressive visual style to the battlefield. Its detailed ribbon accents and decorative appearance have made it a popular choice among players looking to personalise their loadouts with cosmetics that stand out from the crowd.

Redeem codes are valid until July 9, 2026, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

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M416 Glacier Token Codes:

1) LHZCFZRAERW6GA6C

2) LHZCGZPMD8AFT9HD

3) LHZCHZ439Q89H54V

4) LHZCIZ9D8BAJNVAW

Redeem Codes:

1) LGZCZ7QTXE7V84JC

2) LGZDZQR3QC3HT8D6

3) LGZEZB3QAU5MJXVC

4) LGZFZWJCP7GCR99C

5) LGZGZKMQRC77T68X

6) LGZHZ89VMFK3GBEQ

7) LGZIZJJ6V6AW6CG4

8) LGZJZMBTWPUNUCMN

9) LGZKZHGVMN4B66FV

10) LGZLZTKH84T9989U

11) LGZMZQC3CCG4EW9K

12) LGZNZBRBMGXDMG8H

13) LGZOZVXPS5RQKU78

14) LGZPZS5W84WMBH9F

15) LGZQZP8FAEKNXBQT

16) LGZRZX4XWUAJTPNR

17) LGZVZJEX783QXMGD

18) LGZTZCUGFHE59B4K

19) LGZUZB45WVVKFFJN

20) LGZBAZXUV9EA4NP8

21) LGZBBZ3DM636GR8S

22) LGZBCZFNK594JXEP

23) LGZBDZPDWFNMQRSW

24) LGZBEZXJMWGPEPGN

25) LGZBFZ5ABXW7EMNK

26) LGZBGZX4GFGAWAWA

27) LGZBHZ3CVNK8798M

28) LGZBIZ5FV3GJHB8B

29) LGZBJZER4SPA3F5J

30) LGZBKZRPJSRRJ43J

31) LGZBLZBNFEPU5BP6

32) LGZBMZAFB5D4MGQK

33) LGZBNZQ5PHETRPE3

34) LGZBOZSE5S5H658P

35) LGZBPZGREJ8XUCBN

36) LGZBQZBVFBQQCMXJ

37) LGZBRZV9K7UQMNGX

38) LGZBVZUDKCCCDJVT

39) LGZBTZ6933SF6DUR

40) LGZBUZW3V7HDU78B

41) LGZCAZA7KC6UCF9V

42) LGZCBZGG3AG44EG7

43) LGZCCZMHXJFCBCCU

44) LGZCDZEPPREN8NHG

45) LGZCEZ6XTKGEKPW8

46) LGZCFZPFGKSJ5NE7

47) LGZCGZBPRBRE34TF

48) LGZCHZU6EJMESDCX

49) LGZCIZX6QXDTGPFD

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India's next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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