Business News | BGMI Brings Glacier Rewards and Blissful Backpack to Latest Redeem Code Release
Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 10: The celebrations around BGMI's 4.4 update continue with a new redeem code release from KRAFTON India, featuring a selection of collectible rewards for players. Among the highlights are M416 Glacier Spin Tokens and the Blissful Backpack, a cosmetic item recognized for its vibrant design and distinctive visual appeal.
HT Syndication
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 10: The celebrations around BGMI's 4.4 update continue with a new redeem code release from KRAFTON India, featuring a selection of collectible rewards for players. Among the highlights are M416 Glacier Spin Tokens and the Blissful Backpack, a cosmetic item recognized for its vibrant design and distinctive visual appeal.
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Created for players who enjoy expressing their style on the battlefield, the Blissful Backpack stands out with its eye-catching look and colorful aesthetic. While purely cosmetic, it remains a popular choice among players looking to make an impression during drops, squad moments, and victory celebrations, giving players another highly desirable item to add to their collection.
Redeem codes are valid until July 9, 2026, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.
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M416 Glacier Token Codes:
1. LHZBVZE3VHEJDCBM
2. LHZBTZP9KWE759P9
3. LHZBUZ5JHP3MDT59
4. LHZCAZR45MNC8BME
Redeem Codes:
1. LBZCZVBBKTETFQJ6
2. LBZDZE9QW4RBXWMT
3. LBZEZ9FD38DV55DQ
4. LBZFZJJFFVDJAS5U
5. LBZGZVQTUE5TJ9VE
6. LBZHZHA7QUXM3RE9
7. LBZIZMGHVH8S8KWM
8. LBZJZT8PSHXUQAS7
9. LBZKZBABH3H3GEUB
10. LBZLZCJT39XRVV3E
11. LBZMZTPM63U9ME54
12. LBZNZ9FAP3MNFQBD
13. LBZOZD94BXN9CQNB
14. LBZPZE8QDW553HXT
15. LBZQZVBXGT4UGBE3
16. LBZRZ46PVWPWBJWK
17. LBZVZ4E5PSSU6S3K
18. LBZTZNFDPG8CHBNX
19. LBZUZJK866QCKABM
20. LBZBAZ8HGVGP8QCB
21. LBZBBZC6KQ7XT3P7
22. LBZBCZC39F7BDACQ
23. LBZBDZNP5PG9U46C
24. LBZBEZW8DS5DH6RT
25. LBZBFZJGWD8HFRK3
26. LBZBGZK35F55F4UQ
27. LBZBHZSXCSA4E4E6
28. LBZBIZ7V5QHSUMRS
29. LBZBJZ4RX9W465XN
30. LBZBKZXKKXCC78CK
31. LBZBLZSCEPKDJ396
32. LBZBMZACMXBWKFHP
33. LBZBNZ9GBV7SAPAC
34. LBZBOZ3V9573K8HS
35. LBZBPZVWKWHVG75X
36. LBZBQZED5E5X83PX
37. LBZBRZQGXGPTGMKX
38. LBZBVZC4T7M3TFFX
39. LBZBTZAHJJ9EAXS9
40. LBZBUZE8GJKGA4MW
41. LBZCAZHVKGWSHBQ9
42. LBZCBZVTBTNPRNXF
43. LBZCCZ4D3AVB3JWX
44. LBZCDZ6PVE7QU76P
45. LBZCEZUCH5T9AHSE
46. LBZCFZRXC9N9K7BX
47. LBZCGZA83F5SUNT3
48. LBZCHZ4Q4SRF7MRD
49. LBZCIZCBJ6XKSJBU
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem- Step 2: Enter your Character ID- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mailRules to Remember:
- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis- A user cannot redeem a code twice- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message- Each user account can redeem only one code per day- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
About KRAFTON, Inc.
Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.
About KRAFTON India
KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.
Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India's next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.
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