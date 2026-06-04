Business News | BGMI Unveils New Collectibles with Glacier Spin Tokens and Winter Warmth Backpack

HT Syndication

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 4: KRAFTON India has announced another round of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), giving players the chance to claim a mix of premium rewards and limited-time collectibles. As players continue to experience the latest content and gameplay additions introduced with the 4.4 update, this drop brings access to M416 Glacier Spin Tokens alongside the Winter Warmth Backpack, an ice-themed cosmetic returning as part of the ongoing reward campaign.

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Inspired by winter aesthetics, the Winter Warmth Backpack combines a clean seasonal look with distinctive styling, making it a notable addition for players looking to refresh their in-game inventory. The backpack adds to the variety of collectible cosmetics available through the ongoing redeem code campaign.

Redeem codes are valid until July 9, 2026, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

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M416 Glacier Token Codes:

1) LHZBOZH7BHVGN45R

2) LHZBPZ5HU89RGHMH

3) LHZBQZ39QXM79AMW

4) LHZBRZAQ6793ADSW

General Redeem Codes:

1) KUZCZR6TSRJG9AAE

2) KUZDZDVVFNKQ6K4Q

3) KUZEZPVTSM5MWE4K

4) KUZFZGBKRHMBR5ED

5) KUZGZXJR35MCB96T

6) KUZHZGUHC7DT9SVX

7) KUZIZQUAJDTRK8NQ

8) KUZJZ4H5ARUWM7NA

9) KUZKZ6ESSFUVEGNS

10) KUZLZPGVJVGVMJ47

11) KUZMZ78965DHHPQB

12) KUZNZ67M4WK6Q5R6

13) KUZOZ4PNDAGQ3X9V

14) KUZPZFWDBUG93DWM

15) KUZQZ6D455734KUN

16) KUZRZU3HCQQ33ECF

17) KUZVZDS8GXD6994T

18) KUZTZBTFEVWQQURN

19) KUZUZCGPD96HH9HD

20) KUZBAZJ5MA7TB67V

21) KUZBBZJ5XKFABEFM

22) KUZBCZGPXVD79BUK

23) KUZBDZ8E3QTTPRV9

24) KUZBEZSBNJFXJ8P6

25) KUZBFZSMRHFMRUB4

26) KUZBGZSWQMPMH6W9

27) KUZBHZT8FU5TAENC

28) KUZBIZE7A58SSTGG

29) KUZBJZ8TKWHHFQQM

30) KUZBKZGATPQSMFM3

31) KUZBLZWPKPJ4WD83

32) KUZBMZRRXDAX3H6Q

33) KUZBNZPHK97WNTJ8

34) KUZBOZMHWM8KHNXW

35) KUZBPZ544AQ6V6M6

36) KUZBQZQH46CRV8R9

37) KUZBRZ9PA3TT8WA7

38) KUZBVZN7HTC7K3T3

39) KUZBTZ9NDP3QMVN8

40) KUZBUZVTHQRQDCJM

41) KUZCAZ6GDX5VSWWB

42) KUZCBZU4GERBGF38

43) KUZCCZD7GWUDA9T4

44) KUZCDZ77TCH3BD9R

45) KUZCEZT8KKJR7BAT

46) KUZCFZKESNNUH6SG

47) KUZCGZE8487K4RQX

48) KUZCHZCMQX3WPGMM

49) KUZCIZ9U9AX5MPNA

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India's next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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