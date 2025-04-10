VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 10: Bhagva, a leading digital spiritual platform, has successfully raised $1 million in Pre-Series A funding round by Australian high-net-worth individual Pradeep Nain, among other investors.

With this funding, Bhagva plans to expand its technological infrastructure and optimize its operational capabilities, ensuring a seamless and enriching experience for its growing user base. Renowned for seamlessly integrating spirituality with cutting-edge technology, Bhagva App offers a comprehensive suite of services, positioning itself as a one-stop solution for spiritual needs.

"Bhagva is taking a highly innovative approach to spirituality bridging the gap between faith and technology. The way they are reimagining spiritual engagement for the digital age is truly remarkable, and I am excited to support their vision," said Pradeep Nain.

The platform provides users with access to online pujas and pandit booking services, enabling spiritual rituals to be performed effortlessly. Through Bhagva's virtual temple experiences, devotees can transcend geographical barriers, visiting temples from the comfort of their homes. Additionally, Bhagva offers detailed Panchang and horoscope features, delivering daily spiritual guidance and essential updates to its users. The app's user-friendly interface ensures accessibility across all age groups, making it a versatile platform for spiritual engagement.

"At Bhagva, we believe spirituality should be accessible, immersive, and relevant in today's world," said Jagriti Motwani, promoter and spokesperson of Bhagva. "This funding will enable us to deepen our offerings and empower millions to connect with their faith in a way that feels intuitive and meaningful."

Bhagva remains committed to enrich the spiritual lives of individuals by seamlessly blending age-old traditions with the conveniences of modern technology. This funding serves as a stepping stone for the platform to amplify its impact and continue empowering users in their spiritual journeys.

About Bhagva:

Bhagva is a global spiritual platform dedicated to serving devotees by providing Pooja services to individuals, corporations, and organizations around the world. The platform is committed to enhancing the welfare, skills, and development of Pujaris, who play an essential role in guiding individuals in their spiritual journeys and upholding Hindu dharma. Furthering its mission, Bhagva is actively involved in empowering women and underrepresented groups by offering skill education related to Pooja articles. This includes training in making items such as agarbattis (incense sticks), solar diyas, and various artifacts, enabling them to partake in economic and cultural activities. Through these initiatives, Bhagva not only fosters spiritual growth but also contributes to the socio-economic advancement of communities. With a holistic approach, the organization supports the preservation of traditional practices while promoting sustainable livelihoods, thereby making a positive impact in the lives of many across the globe. Bhagva app and website is a daily source of spirituality that allows digital Pooja, online Pooja, offline Pooja, panchang, astrology, jaap services along with a Pooja shop.

