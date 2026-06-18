Business News | Bharat Buildcon 2026 Opens with Massive Industry Response; Attracts 25,000 Plus Visitors on Day One from 90 Plus Countries and 100 Plus Indian Cities

25,000+ Visitors on Day One, Participation from 90+ Countries; India's Construction Sector Contributes Nearly 9% to GDP and Employs Over 51 Million People

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 18: Bharat Buildcon 2026 - One Nation, One Expo, India's premier exhibition for the building materials and construction industry, commenced on a grand note today at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi. The mega expo witnessed an overwhelming response with more than 25,000 visitors on the inaugural day, including architects, builders, developers, contractors, manufacturers, traders, policymakers, industry associations, and international buyers.

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The event was inaugurated in the esteemed presence of Shri Manohar Lal, Union Minister, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Jitin Prasada, Minister of State, Ministry of Commerce & Industry and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, and Shri Parshottam Rupala, Member of Parliament, alongside leading industrialists and representatives from the construction and building materials ecosystem.

Bringing together stakeholders from 90+ countries and over 100 cities across India, Bharat Buildcon 2026 has emerged as one of the largest global platforms for the building materials sector. The exhibition features products and innovations across 24 major categories, including Ceramic & Stone, Hardware, Cement & Steel, Plywood & Laminates, Furniture, Sanitaryware, Electricals, Paints, Construction Technologies, and several other segments that collectively drive India's infrastructure and housing growth.

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India's construction and building materials sector is emerging as one of the most significant pillars of the nation's economic growth. The construction sector currently contributes approximately 9% to India's GDP and supports employment for more than 51 million people, making it the country's second-largest employment generator. Industry estimates suggest that India's construction market, valued at nearly USD 685 billion in 2025, is expected to surpass USD 1.24 trillion by 2034, driven by infrastructure investments, urbanization, housing demand, industrial expansion, and government-led development initiatives.

Industry experts believe that large-scale trade exhibitions such as Bharat Buildcon play a critical role in strengthening supply chains, accelerating technology adoption, generating business opportunities, facilitating exports, and attracting foreign investments into India's manufacturing sector.

Speaking on the significance of global participation, Mr. Vishal Acharya, Director, Bharat Buildcon, said "The presence of buyers, distributors, and sourcing professionals from more than 90 countries demonstrates the growing confidence of the global market in India's manufacturing capabilities. Bharat Buildcon serves as a gateway connecting Indian manufacturers with international demand, creating significant export opportunities across building materials categories. Every international buyer visiting India contributes not only to business generation but also strengthens India's position as a global sourcing hub. Such engagements accelerate foreign exchange earnings, promote 'Make in India' products worldwide, and help Indian brands expand their footprint across global markets. The response we have witnessed reinforces India's emergence as one of the most preferred destinations for construction and building material sourcing."

Highlighting the strong domestic participation, Mr. Jitendra Kathiriya, Director, Bharat Buildcon, said "The participation from more than 100 Indian cities reflects the scale and diversity of India's building materials industry. Bharat Buildcon has become a common platform where manufacturers, distributors, architects, developers, retailers, and project consultants come together to create business opportunities. Events of this magnitude generate benefits across multiple sectors including hospitality, transportation, logistics, retail, construction, and services. With over 25,000 visitors on the very first day and thousands of business meetings taking place, the exhibition is expected to facilitate substantial commercial transactions and long-term partnerships. Such industry platforms are instrumental in strengthening domestic trade networks and contributing to India's vision of becoming a multi-trillion-dollar economy."

Commenting on the importance of export promotion and international trade, Mr. Nilesh Jetpariya, Chairman, CAPEXIL, said "India's building materials sector is rapidly emerging as a globally competitive industry backed by quality manufacturing, innovation and scalability. The strong participation from international buyers at Bharat Buildcon demonstrates the growing demand for Indian products worldwide. Such exhibitions create valuable opportunities for exporters to showcase their capabilities, expand into new markets and strengthen India's export footprint. Bharat Buildcon is playing a crucial role in connecting Indian manufacturers with global business opportunities and supporting the government's vision of increasing exports and promoting Make in India on the world stage."

The inaugural day witnessed strong engagement across exhibition halls, with exhibitors reporting high footfalls, productive buyer meetings, and significant business enquiries from both domestic and international visitors. Several exhibitors showcased innovative products, sustainable construction solutions, advanced manufacturing technologies, and next-generation building materials designed to support India's rapidly evolving infrastructure landscape.

As India continues its journey toward becoming a global economic powerhouse, industry-led platforms like Bharat Buildcon are expected to play a pivotal role in driving manufacturing excellence, boosting exports, encouraging innovation, and strengthening India's position in the global construction value chain.

Bharat Buildcon 2026 will continue until June 22, 2026, at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi, and is expected to welcome tens of thousands of additional visitors, buyers, and industry stakeholders over the coming days.

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