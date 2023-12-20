PNN

New Delhi [India], December 20: The glory of Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham temple is increasing day by day, hence along with the devotees, great gurus and famous personalities of the country also keep coming here.

On 17 December, Dham witnessed the auspicious presence of Jagat Guru Shri Rambhadracharya ji, Siddhguru Shri Brahmarishi Gurudev Tirupati ji, Guru Kali Das, Guru Naresh Chand Shastri ji. Moreover, National Traders Welfare Board Chairman Sunil Singhi came to Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham and took blessings of Khatu Shyam ji and announced to make Bharat Namo Dham in the presence of lakhs of devotees.

Ghanshyam Gupta Zaveri, National President of Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham, further said that Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham Deepotsav festival will be celebrated on the eve of Ayodhya Ramlala Foundation Day.

On this occasion, all the trustees of the temple, National General Secretary Sanjeev Kumar Mittal, Ramesh Gupta, Pawan Singhal, National Treasurer Madhu Gopal Goyal, Anil Gupta and Naveen Garg, National Executive Senior Vice President Kuldeep Goyal will be participating.

