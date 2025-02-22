PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22: Bharat Tex 2025, India's largest and most prestigious global textile event, concluded on a high note, setting new benchmarks for the textile and apparel sector.

Showcasing MMF & Technical Textiles

Shri Bhadresh Dodhia, Chairman of MATEXIL (Man made Fibre and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council) and Co-Chairman of the Core Committee said, "Bharat Tex 2025 has provided a great platform to promote Man made fibre and Technical Textiles". About 250 companies participated in Bharat Tex 2025 through MATEXIL, an Export Promotion Council that promotes exports of Man-made fibre textiles such as Fibre, Yarn, Fabrics, Made-ups (including Home Textiles) and Technical Textiles. Further, about 370 foreign buyers from different countries had visited the event on the Invitations and arrangements made by MATEXIL.

Prime Minister's Visit & Key Industry Insights

During Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi's visit to Bharat Tex 2025 on February 16, 2025, Shri Bhadresh Dodhia briefed him on the MMF sector and recycling. He informed the Prime Minister that "While India has got its strength in Cotton, it is making rapid progress in the Manmade Fibre Textiles". He further stated that the industry is ready to invest to meet the growing demand for manmade fibres. Displaying a garment made out of recycled bottles to the Prime Minister, he highlighted the growing use of recycled plastic bottles obtained from the sea in textile garment production, in line with the Prime Minister's vision of ocean cleaning.

Role of MSMEs

In his address at Bharat Tex 2025 , the Prime Minister emphasized on the role of MSMEs in textiles and urged the banks to ensure greater availability of credits to this sector. Shri Bhadresh Dodhia said "the announcement of the National Manufacturing Mission in the Union Budget 2025 will give a boost to MSMEs as they contribute towards 80% of the manufacturing capacities in the textiles & clothing sector". Further, the new definitions of MSMEs in the Union Budget 2025 will enable the units to grow & enhance production capacities without losing the benefits extended to MSMEs, according to Shri Dodhia.

Focus on Sustainability & Technology

On sustainability and innovations in the textile sector , the Prime Minister urged the youth to come out with new ideas. On the Prime Minister's observations on the growth of the technical textiles sector, shri Dodhia pointed out the sector is growing in India and the size of the domestic market has increased to about US$ 22 bn. He further stated that MATEXIL has put in place a vision and an Action Plan to increase exports of technical textiles and is engaging closely with the manufacturers and exporters.

Recycling & Upcycling

The Prime Minister expressed his concern that fast changing fashion is leading to disposal of clothes which is causing damage to environment and emphasized on an urgent need for recycling and upcycling. "Textile recycling will need investments" , according to the Chairman, MATEXIL. He expressed his confidence that recycling will certainly attract new investments on account of growing awareness about sustainability aligning with the vision of the Prime Minister.

Looking Ahead: A New Era for Indian Textiles

"The conclusion of Bharat Tex 2025 is not the end but the beginning of a new era for Indian textiles and we look forward towards translating the momentum gained into concrete growth to establish as a global leader in textiles & clothing" said Shri Bhadresh Dodhia.

