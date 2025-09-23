VMPL

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 23: Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG ("Daimler Truck"), today announced the inauguration of its new authorized dealership 'PPS Trucking' in Jammu, Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. This milestone marks a significant step in BharatBenz's continued expansion across India.

The new dealership is strategically located at Kartholi Village, Birpur, Jammu on NH-44, connecting Delhi-Jammu-Srinagar, and is positioned to serve vehicles moving between Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh. It will also cover surrounding areas including Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, and Kishtwar. This ensures wide-reaching sales, service and spares support in a region critical for infrastructure projects.

The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir has been a focus area for infrastructure and road development with several landmark projects underway through agencies such as the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). Jammu also serves as a key terminal for tourist bus operators, with many BharatBenz buses already operating from the city.

Commenting on the significant partnership, Rajiv Chaturvedi, President & Chief Business Officer, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, "The inauguration of our new dealership in Jammu underlines BharatBenz's commitment to expand its footprint in India's high-growth regions. Jammu & Kashmir is strategically important, with its booming infrastructure projects, strong transport demand, and the critical role it plays for BRO fleets. Together with our trusted partner PPS Trucking, we will ensure that customers in the region benefit from world-class sales and after-sales support."

The PPS Trucking's Jammu Facility spans 22,000 sq. ft. and features 8 service bays, with the capacity to serve over 2,700 vehicles annually. The state-of-the-art workshop is equipped with special tools, diagnostic systems, and a wheel alignment machine. It also provides 24x7 roadside assistance with two mobile reach vans and includes a driver restroom, ensuring premium service and convenience for customers. The facility employs a team of 35 skilled technicians.

Speaking on the expansion of PPS Trucking-BharatBenz, Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Trucking, said, "We are delighted to further expand PPS Trucking footprint in Northern India with the addition of this BharatBenz 3S facility in Jammu making it the 7th state in our BharatBenz network with 59 touchpoints across these states. This facility stands as a testament of our commitment to delivering best-in-class ownership experience, aimed at maximizing vehicle uptime and enhancing our customers' profitability."

With rapid infrastructure development, increased construction projects, and a thriving fruit and vegetable trade, demand for commercial vehicles is rising sharply in the UT. There is also significant demand for refrigerated vehicles to support agri-produce transport. To address this demand PPS Trucking will also further strengthen the presence in Jammu & Kashmir region in the coming months.

A critical component of the collaboration between DICV and PPS Trucking will be the after-sales service. The service centre will offer comprehensive maintenance and repair services for BharatBenz trucks and buses, including preventive and scheduled programs, on-site repairs, and express service options, aiming to minimize disruption in operations. The extensive spare parts inventory across the region will ensure quick turnaround time and reduced vehicle downtime for BharatBenz's customers.

PPS Trucking at a glance:

PPS Trucking is part of a larger automobile group - one of the country's largest spread automobile conglomerates - with a rich experience of 75+ years, operates through 720+ automobile touch-points across 18 states supported by a dedicated team of over 18,000 expert professionals. PPS Trucking provides exceptional service and upholds high standards of professionalism. The conglomerate represents a diverse spectrum of auto segments, including 18 brands in passenger vehicles, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and construction equipment.

