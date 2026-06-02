Business News | BharatPe Launches BharatPe Flex, a Credit-on-UPI Solution Powered by YES BANK

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 2 (ANI): BharatPe, India's leading financial services and UPI payments company, today announced the launch of 'BharatPe Flex', a Credit-on-UPI solution powered by YES BANK, designed to enable customers to make everyday UPI payments with greater flexibility and control.

With BharatPe Flex users can continue making payments across existing UPI ecosystems, including in-shop QR-code payments, online transactions, bill payments, recharges, travel, shopping, fuel and other daily spends, while accessing the flexibility of a credit line integrated into the UPI experience. The brand-new product empowers users with credit on UPI, helping them to seamlessly manage unexpected expenses.

Also Read | Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices on June 2, 2026.

The launch comes at a time when UPI has become deeply embedded in everyday consumer behaviour across India. While digital payments have significantly improved convenience and speed, consumers are increasingly seeking an enhanced payment experience that are better aligned with real-life cash flows and evolving spending needs.

The product has been designed to work within existing payment habits without requiring customers to adopt a separate payment ecosystem or behaviour.

Also Read | Cut Salwa Viral Video: The Truth Behind the 'Leaked Footage' of Indonesia Influencer.

BharatPe Flex offers users the option to repay in full within the billing cycle or convert spends into flexible EMIs, depending on their repayment preference. Users can pay on UPI and settle dues within up to 45 days of interest-free period, while benefiting from a fully digital onboarding and activation journey with approvals within three minutes for eligible users.

Speaking on the launch, Nalin Negi, CEO, BharatPe, said, "UPI has fundamentally transformed the way India transacts by making payments instant, interoperable, and accessible at scale. As digital payments mature, we believe the next phase of innovation will focus on providing consumers with greater flexibility and control over how they manage everyday expenses. BharatPe Flex has been built to address that emerging need by combining the familiarity of UPI with the convenience of credit in a seamless and intuitive manner."

Anil Singh, Country Head, Credit Cards & Merchant Acquiring, YES BANK, said, YES BANK has been a major player in India's UPI ecosystem, supporting the growth of digital payments through strong technology infrastructure and innovation-led solutions. As the payments landscape continues to evolve, we see significant opportunities to leverage our strengths across payments and credit to enable newer use cases and deliver differentiated customer experiences. Our collaboration with BharatPe reflects our commitment to provide a seamless Credit-on-UPI experience that offers customers greater flexibility in managing their everyday transactions.

As part of the launch, BharatPe has also unveiled a new brand film for BharatPe Flex built around the proposition 'Pay now. Settle later.' The campaign highlights the growing consumer preference for payment solutions that combine the familiarity of UPI with greater flexibility in managing everyday cash flows.

Key features of BharatPe Flex include:

--Use across in-shop and online UPI payment flows

--Pay on UPI and settle within up to 45 days interest-free period

--Option to repay in full or convert expenses into EMIs

--Fully digital onboarding and activation journey

--Track expenses, limits, and repayments within the app

--Earn rewards on every eligible payment through BharatPe UPI

To enroll for BharatPe Flex:

1. Open the BharatPe app and tap on BharatPe Flex

2. Complete the digital onboarding and KYC process

3. Link the approved credit line with UPI

4. Set your UPI PIN

5. Start making payments via BharatPe Flex across UPI merchants. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)