New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Bharti Airtel and Verizon on Tuesday announced a strategic alliance to bring secure video conferencing solutions to businesses in India.

As part of this partnership, Airtel will offer secure enterprise-grade video conferencing solutions under the brand name Airtel BlueJeans to enterprise customers in India.

Also Read | COVID-19: Parth Samthaan's Kasuati Zindagii Kay Co-stars Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif Tested Negative, Erica Fernandes Waiting For Results.

BlueJeans, Verizon's enterprise-grade video conferencing service, enables people to communicate and collaborate across mobile, desktop, browser and conference rooms.

The offering includes a cloud point of presence in India enabling low latency and improved quality of service for India-based customers. The technology will be fully integrated with Airtel's network, including its data centres, to ensure that customers are offered reliable and secure customer experience.

Also Read | International Space Station Can Be Seen From Indian Cities of Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur & Rajkot Tonight: Know Timings to Spot The ISS.

Airtel BlueJeans will offer an integrated audio solution, giving its customers convenient dial-in options to join the meetings.

India, along with the rest of the world, is witnessing a massive surge in demand for enterprise grade video conferencing tools as work-from-home and virtual meetings become the new normal.

This alliance in India will bring Airtel and Verizon together to address the need for seamless and secure business collaboration as organisations move from office-based work to work from anywhere.

"Companies of all sizes around the world have seen the requirement for reliable, high-quality video conferencing services and require trusted partners to ensure the highest level of security," said Hans Vestberg, Chief Executive Officer of Verizon.

"We are proud to come together with Airtel to help more Indian organisations benefit from our world-class communication product during this work-from-home era and beyond."

Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bharti Airtel, said Airtel BlueJeans is a highly differentiated video conferencing solution that sets the benchmark with its high levels of security and ease of use.

"We look forward to building a deep partnership with Verizon to serve the needs of emerging digital India," he said.

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)