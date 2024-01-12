Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 12 (ANI): Mumbai-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) Jain spices manufacturer Bhoj Masale has inked an MOU worth Rs 100 crore during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 to establish a spice factory and a global E-commerce unit in the Kutch district.

According to a press release, Bhoj Masale, a D2C spice brand under RMN Foods Pvt Ltd, covers a spectrum of daily use, blended range, top-up range, whole, and seasoning spices.

Jyoti Bhojwani, Managing Director of RMN Foods Pvt Ltd, expressed enthusiasm about launching their second unit in Kutch, emphasising the state-of-the-art project's focus on manufacturing world-class products using the latest technology. This initiative is expected to create job opportunities for over 1,000 individuals.

Bhojwani said, "We are excited to launch our second unit in Kutch district. Our state-of-the-art project will manufacture world-class products from Indian spices and other FMCG products with the latest technology. This project will give new job opportunities to over 1000+ people."

Bhoj Masale's products are currently available through their website and various e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Jiomart, and government-backed ONDC platform-supported apps like Paytm and Mystore.

The company is gearing up to introduce its products on quick-commerce platforms like Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Big Basket.

Raajesh Bhojwani, co-founder and chief business officer, outlined their plan to achieve an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of Rs 50 crore from the proposed greenfield project in Kutch, Gujarat.

Bhojwani said, "We plan to do an ARR of Rs 50 crores from the proposed greenfield project at Kutch district in Gujarat. Our Mumbai manufacturing unit products are delivered all over the world. We have long-term tie-ups for the entire product supply chain and logistics.".

He added, "We have successfully done long-term tie-ups with various reputed and famous Master Chefs, Receipe creators, food bloggers, and influencers to market our products digitally. We truly believe--Bhoj Masale haine Jahan Swaad hai wahan."

The Mumbai manufacturing unit already delivers products worldwide, with strategic tie-ups across the product supply chain and logistics. Bhoj Masale has secured long-term collaborations with renowned master chefs, recipe creators, food bloggers, and influencers for digital marketing.

Their tagline, "Bhoj Masale haine Jahan Swaad hai wahan," reflects the brand's commitment to delivering a taste wherever they go. Gujarati folk singer Geetaben Rabari, also known as 'Kutchi Koel,' and chef Bhupendra Rawat have been appointed as brand ambassadors for Bhoj Masale. (ANI)

