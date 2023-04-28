Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 28 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): BI WORLDWIDE India, a global leader and India's foremost in providing tech-enabled and measurable loyalty and engagement solutions, inspired by behavioural science, has earned the Great Place to Work® Certification, for the second time in a row. The recognition comes for the period of February 2023 to February 2024, under the mid-size organisations (less than 500 employees) category, and marks BI WORLDWIDE India's long-term commitment to nurture and sustain a people-centric culture, year after year.

With a whopping 82 per cent of associates saying the organisation is a great place to work, BI WORLDWIDE India stood tall to its EVP - grow and have fun in a culture of innovation and trust.

Delighted on the occasion, Sukesh Jain, CEO, BI WORLDWIDE India, said, "At BI WORLDWIDE, we believe in turning inspiration into business results. Our strength comes from our associates who partner with our customers to motivate people, change their behaviour and produce measurable results. We are immensely proud of the Great Place to Work® Certification, received second time in a row. This reinforces our commitment to deliver the best-in-class workplace to our associates, aligned to our values. We will continue investing in our people to take our customer excellence, concerted CSR initiatives, and global leadership in loyalty and engagement to the next level."

The Great Place to Work® Certification is a huge testament to BI WORLDWIDE India's commitment for building an employee-first workplace by excelling in 5 dimensions of what constitutes a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ - Fairness, Credibility, Respect, Pride and Camaraderie - the Trust Index(c) framework pioneered by Great Place to Work®.

The Great Place to Work® Institute is a global authority on building, sustaining, and recognising High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM. The Institute has pioneered research on the characteristics of inspiring workplaces for over 30 years, to set benchmarks for organisations worldwide to create, sustain, and scale a great work culture. Every year, more than 10,000 organisations across 60 countries aspire to win the renowned Great Place to Work® Certification, which is considered the Gold Standard to enhance and endorse employer brands.

Siddharth Reddy, Managing Director, BI WORLDWIDE India, elated on receiving the certification, said, "The recognition reflects how we strive to integrate innovation, inspiration, and inclusivity as part of our work culture. We take this as a unique opportunity to rise to the next level in being an 'employer of choice' for top talent around the world. We will continue to push the envelope for cultivating a people-centric work environment - that binds everyone together towards growth and progress."

BI WORLDWIDE is a global leader and India's foremost in providing technology-enabled loyalty and engagement solutions to its clients for creating and sustaining engagement with their employees, channel partners, and customers. The company provides solutions and services in Employee Engagement, Sales and Channel Effectiveness, and Customer Engagement.

BI WORLDWIDE is a leading solutions provider in India catering to the top MNCs with a focus on these specific areas: 1. Employee Engagement and Motivation: Employee Rewards and Recognition, Service Anniversary Awards, Referral Programs, Wellness Programs, and Safety Programs

2. Sales and Channel Effectiveness: Sales Incentives, Distributor/Reseller Reward Programs, Reward Fulfilment, Communications, and Analytics

3. Loyalty Marketing: Loyalty Marketing Program, Interactive Promotions, Branded Merchandise, and Privileges Program

4. Coalition Marketing: Coalitions of multiple brands in one loyalty program to increase engagement and retention

5. Learning Solutions: Learning Management Solutions, Learning Experience Platforms, Learning Content Authoring, Learning Content Management

6. Rewards & Experiences Marketplace: Merchandise, Experiences, DIY Travel, Brand Merchandise, Participant Experience Center, End to End Fulfilment.

For more information, visit: www.biworldwide.co.in.

