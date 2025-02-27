NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 27: Biesse, a global leader in the design and manufacture of integrated lines and machines for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic, and composite materials, will make a significant impact at INDIAWOOD 2025, the leading trade fair for woodworking and furniture manufacturing. The event will be held from March 6 to March 9, 2025, at the India Expo Mart & Centre (IEML) in Greater Noida, Delhi NCR.

Building on its extensive background in the woodworking sector, Biesse India is set to unveil its latest tech advancements in wood processing technology. As part of its evolution, the company will strengthen the 'New Biesse' mandate under the 'Wonder' identity, emphasizing Smart Automation and Sustainable Manufacturing. This transformation signifies Biesse as a multi-material solution provider, committed to delivering the most suitable solutions to clients, enabling them to unleash the potential within any material.

At INDIAWOOD 2025, Biesse India will highlight cutting-edge technologies, including:

* Edge banding Machines with NC Controls: Enhancing precision and automation for superior finishing.

* 5-axis CNC Machines: Enabling complex machining with high accuracy.

* SOPHIA IoT Platform: Providing real-time monitoring for predictive maintenance and optimized performance.

* Other Machines from the Rover range:

- Rover Cut Go

- Rover Multi Go

- Rover Multi Up

The key highlight of Biesse's showcase will be machines designed and manufactured in India, underscoring the company's commitment to "Viksit Bharat." This includes the "Make in India" Edge banding machines, Rover Edge Go SP A13 and Rover Edge Go SP A14, which have garnered significant acclaim for their advanced automation features.

Speaking about the event, Sayeed Ahmed, CEO, Biesse India, said, "Biesse is strengthening India's position as a global hub for advanced woodworking solutions. Biesse in India is now also equipped with a spare-parts hub catering to the entire APAC region not only for the machines made in India but also for the machines made in Italy. It is providing technical training to its subsidiaries and also providing global hotline support to all English-speaking nations. We are excited to be at Indiawood 2025. All machines on display are proudly designed and manufactured in India. Our comprehensive range of solutions supports small-scale manufacturers and large enterprises, driving innovation and competitiveness in the Indian furniture industry. With approximately 85% of its units exported to over 75 countries, Biesse India has become a strategic location for the Biesse Group."

Biesse India's expansion caters to the increasing demand in tier two and three cities for better furniture, kitchen designs, cabinets, and wardrobes, driving the industry towards improved technology and higher output. With its large manufacturing plant in India, Biesse is not only developing advanced products for the local market but also exporting them globally.

The company is investing in upskilling by establishing training centers and offering solutions that demonstrate return on investment (ROI) for furniture industry entrepreneurs. By providing high-value products made using advanced technology, the aim is to decrease reliance on imported premium furniture and position India as a global exporter of technological products.

The Indian woodworking market is projected to experience significant growth, reaching USD 16.07 billion in 2025 and USD 24.47 billion by 2030. This growth is driven by rapid urbanization and ongoing economic growth, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2%. Biesse in India is poised to play a pivotal role in this growth, expanding its manufacturing capabilities and global reach to deliver comprehensive solutions and elevate industry standards. With state-of-the-art facilities, Biesse India's manufacturing units are strategically located to meet the demands of countries in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

Visit Biesse India at Hall 15, Stall Q108, INDIAWOOD 2025 to experience the future of woodworking technology.

Biesse is a globally recognized company specializing in the manufacturing of integrated lines and machines for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic, composite materials, and future materials. Established in Italy in 1969 and listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, Biesse supports the business evolution of its clients across the furniture, housing and construction, automotive, and aerospace industries.

Currently, approximately 80% of Biesse's consolidated revenue is derived from international markets, facilitated by a growing global network that includes four manufacturing campuses and over 30 showrooms, reaching more than 160 countries.

Thanks to our expertise embodied by 4,200 employees, Biesse empowers industry-leading companies and prestigious names in Italian and international design to unleash the potential of any material.

