New Delhi [India], January 5: Big Daddy hosted the biggest new year bash Big Bash 2024 - in the middle of the river in Goa. One of the country's largest entertainment and gaming destinations. Big Bash was the biggest celebratory event, spanning from 22nd Dec to 1st Jan, featuring Sonu Nigam on New Year's eve & a lineup of exciting performances from a star-studded cast of artists.

Nikhita Gandhi brought the house down on 25th December with her electrifying vocals and boundless energy, delivering a stellar performance that resonated with the audience and left them spellbound. Legendary Shabbir Kumar mesmerized the audience with a soulful performance on 27th December, revisiting his hit songs and creating an unforgettable musical journey. Sophie Choudry lit up the stage with her sensational performance, blending charisma and talent to create an unforgettable experience for the audience on 29th December.

Sonu Nigam, renowned for his soulful voice and versatile musical repertoire, mesmerized the audience with a playlist that spanned across genres, an ode to timeless music and unwavering fan love. It was a night of sheer entertainment and celebration.

The organizers spared no effort to ensure that every detail contributed to an immersive and joyous experience for the attendees. From dazzling lights to a pulsating atmosphere, the stage was set for the nights of pure fun and revelry.

This New Year's Eve extravaganza was not just about the music; it was about creating lasting memories with friends and loved ones. Big Daddy offered a one-of-a-kind setting to welcome 2024 in style, with an atmosphere that combined the thrill of live entertainment with the tranquillity of the river.

