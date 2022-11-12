Big Eyes Coin has the potential to become Crypto Market's Future, while Tron and Dai are contributing to DeFi

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI/ATK): Although the introduction of Bitcoin to the financial market was not welcomed with open arms, a lot of individuals have warmed up to the idea of saving money with a digital method without the need for intermediaries. After Bitcoin (BTC), several new tokens have been birthed and have established themselves as part of the industry. While some of these altcoins have failed, others have stood the test of them and are now recognized as legitimate digital currencies.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new token that hopes to be a part of the successful crew once it launches. This is not far-fetched as the project has already garnered over USD 9 million during its presale. The project plans to infuse Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and NFTs into its ecosystem to encourage diversity. Tron (TRX) is a decentralized platform that intends to provide scalability and high throughput. Dai (DAI) is a stablecoin running on the Ethereum network with attempts to reduce volatility.

Also Read | Tumblr, Mastodon See Meteoric Rise Amid Shakeup at Twitter: Report.

Big Eyes Coin: Building a Sustainable Ecosystem with Fun

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a token with clear goals; support the community, generate wealth and donate to charity. This project started on the right foot by generating over USD 1 million during the first stage of its presale and this progress did not dwindle as Big Eyes has raised over USD 9 million in the current 6th stage of the presale.

Also Read | On Which Channel India vs New Zealand 2022 Series Will be Telecast Live? How To Watch IND vs NZ Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Indian Cricket Team Upcoming Matches.

This token is not just another meme coin with vibes and no plans; Big Eyes brings the vibes, the plans, and the sponsorships. It is more than just a cute cat-themed coin, it is a community of people trying to find diversity and carve a niche for themselves. Due to its sustained success, Big Eyes is gaining comparisons with bigger and already established cryptocurrencies.

While there is no doubt that Big Eyes still has a long way to go, it is evident that it is on the right track, and with enough positivity, it will soar in the crypto sky. Big Eyes is also entering the crypto market to generate profits for charities that support ocean conservation. Global warming is at its peak, and natural disasters are rocking the Ocean beds.

By generating money from all the innovations put in place, Big Eyes will be able to donate money to organizations that support this cause. This process started as Big Eyes already donated money to two notable charity organizations. By breaking down the rigid barriers often associated with traditional cryptocurrencies, Big Eyes hopes to bring more people into the crypto fold.

Decentralized Applications Made Better with TronTron is a decentralized network that provides support and high scalability for Decentralized Applications (dApps) in the Tron ecosystem. On the Tron platform, several tasks can be performed and they include dApp deployment, asset transfer, staking, token asset issuing, and voting. Tron hopes to be a platform that provides simplicity and accessibility.

Additionally, transaction costs are reduced on this network to ensure that users can easily access all the available activities. Tron offers the following options; Wallet-Cli, Tronlink, and Blockchain Explorer. With the Tron (TRX) token, users can vote, conduct transactions, pay for their credit cards, and access the TRON ATM.

Dai: Assured Stability

Dai (DAI) is a decentralized stablecoin that runs on the Ethereum network. This token is pegged to the value of the US dollar. This implies that the price of the token cannot fluctuate as it has been permanently fixed. This is a good option for crypto enthusiasts because they don't have to worry about the token's value plummeting. Similarly, to achieve this stability, Dai has worked on reducing volatility so that the value does not increase or decrease.

With the adoption of the stablecoin, users will enjoy low transaction fees, secured transactions, instant transfers, and immediate settlements. Furthermore, the DAI tokens can be staked through the Dai Saving Rate (DSR) protocol which is a smart contract that runs on the Dai network.

Click on the links below to be a part of the 'BIG' presale!

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)