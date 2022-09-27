New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI/ATK): Cryptocurrency market trends constantly change with the introduction of new tokens and upgrades to existing coins. These trends often dictate the cryptocurrency prices, indicating which token is most profitable to trade or hold. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme token in its presale stage, looking to offset trending platforms, such as Ethereum (ETH) and Tamadoge (TAMA), as the latest must-have crypto token.

Ethereum (ETH) - The Dominant CryptoEthereum (ETH) was launched in 2015 as a DeFi computing platform, and it has since represented the second generation of blockchain systems after Bitcoin's (BTC) release. The Ethereum network features its native token, ETH, as well as thousands of dApps and other network tokens.

Also Read | At Least Three Bolsonaro Supporters Have Been Arrested for on Suspicion of Murdering Lula … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

The primary aim of developing the platform was to create a space for discreet financial transactions, and it has since included tools such as apps and games in its protocols. Its prospects are only limited by the developers' creativity, as the platform can still handle far more operations than it is presently.

Ethereum handles transactions by initiating smart contracts between the parties. They require no third-party interference before execution. Ethereum previously operated on a proof-of-work protocol, where it was possible to mine the token with the appropriate gadgets. However, the developers are scheduling an upgrade, the Ethereum Merge, which will eliminate any mining possibilities and significantly reduce the network's gas fees.

Also Read | Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 Moon Sighting in India Live News Updates: Announcement on Rabi Al-Awwal Crescent Shortly.

Ethereum currently lists at USD 1,615, which is about 66 per cent less than its highest pricing. The merge will likely cause a spike in ETH's value in the coming weeks.

Tamadoge's (TAMA) Key FactorsTamadoge (TAMA) is in its final launch stages, as its presale tokens are almost sold out. The crypto collapse didn't stop crypto users from investing heavily in the token, as the presale capitalization is already at USD 19 million.

Tamadoge (TAMA) is attractive because it combines meme coin status with being a Metaverse-enabled and gaming token. TAMA is the official token for the Tamaverse, as it is the main exchange token for the play-to-earn gaming feature. The game involves players acquiring pets and upgrading them for fights against other users on the network. The players earn Dogepoints in the game, which converts to TAMA.

The Tamadoge (TAMA) network also allows for quick transactions, with lower gas fees than most other blockchain systems. This way, trading using the coin as an exchange is easier. The presale is almost over as the developers look to launch the coin on several exchange platforms.

Big Eyes Coin's (BIG) Presale is Here!

Big Eyes Coin looks to be the next big thing in the cryptocurrency market, and with good reason. It is more than just any old meme coin; it intends to offer much more than just laughs. Sit tight as we explore the benefits of buying Big Eyes (BIG) today.

The Big Eyes developers have mapped out plans to place Big Eyes at the forefront across social media platforms. After all, what's a meme token without the followers? The followers will contribute to the already expanding community, which means more investors in the project. Also, the developers intend to place the community first in all their decisions. This is evident as they made over 70 per cent of the available token supplies for the presale event, which is ongoing and well over its second million.

Another feature of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is that it will include an NFT club, starting with a few snippet releases by its second pre-launch stage. The NFT club will be full-blown by stage 3, featuring minting and trade between users on the network. In the long run, NFT use and trade will open up more opportunities in the token's protocol, like a Metaverse space for the community.

Big Eyes Coin's presale is still on. With over USD 2 million raised ahead of the second presale, you'll agree that the Big Eyes Coin is a token to have in this season. So, if you missed out on Tamadoge, Big Eyes Coin still has you covered.

The coin's cat-like theme is all the rave right now as charity donations and giveaways continue to switch up the momentum ahead of the launch of the next big meme coin. What's more is that Stage 2 of the Big Eyes Coin presale is ending soon, and the token price is expected to increase by 25 per cent.

Hurry now - Click the links below to purchase BIG tokens on presale!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)