Business News | BigBloc Construction Ltd Reports Revenue from Operations of Rs. 283.42 Crore in FY26, a Rise of 26.2 Percent Y-o-Y

PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 1: BigBloc Construction Limited, one of the largest manufacturers of Aerated Autoclaved Concrete (AAC) Blocks, Bricks and ALC Panels in India, reported consolidated Revenue from Operations of Rs. 283.42 crore for FY26 ended March 2026, registering a robust growth of 26.2% Y-o-Y compared to Rs. 224.64 crore reported in FY25. The company reported EBITDA of Rs. 22.93 crore during FY26 with an EBITDA margin of 8.09%, reflecting stable performance despite continued pressure in the building materials sector. The margins and profitability were primarily impacted by sector-wide challenges arising from geopolitical tensions and ongoing expansion.

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Highlights:

* Q4 FY26: Revenue from Operations Rs. 86.93 crore up 34.6% Y-o-Y, EBITDA Rs. 7.06 crore

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* FY26: Revenue from Operations Rs. 283.42 crore up 26.2% Y-o-Y, EBITDA Rs. 22.93 crore

* Foray in construction chemicals: Commenced commercial production at Umargaon facility manufacturing products including Block Jointing Mortar, Ready Mix Plaster, and Tile Adhesives

* Merger Approved - Hon'ble Regional Director vide order dated 28th April 2026 sanctioned the amalgamation scheme, Starbigbloc Building Material Ltd with Bigbloc Building Elements Pvt.

* Sustainability - Company has installed 3340 KW of rooftop solar power capacity for captive use across BigBloc and its subsidiaries

The consolidated capacity utilization for Q4 FY26 was 78%. Capacity utilization at Bigbloc Building Elements Pvt. Ltd was 89%, while Siam Cement Bigbloc Construction Technologies Pvt. Ltd reported capacity utilization of 40% during the quarter.

The company reported consolidated Revenue from Operations of Rs. 86.93 crore for Q4 FY26 ended March 2026, registering a robust growth of 34.6% Y-o-Y compared to Rs. 64.59 crore reported in Q4 FY25. The company reported EBITDA of Rs. 7.06 crore during Q4 FY26.

Commenting on the company's performance, Mr. Mohit Saboo, Director & CFO, BigBloc Construction Ltd said, "The Company delivered healthy growth in revenue during the quarter and FY26 backed by improved operational efficiencies and steady demand across key markets. During the year, we strengthened our business through expansion into the construction chemicals segment, and continued focus on sustainable operations. With increasing adoption of sustainable building materials in India, we remain confident about long-term growth opportunities and will continue to focus on operational excellence, capacity expansion, and value creation for stakeholders."

Incorporated in 2015, BigBloc Construction Ltd is one of the largest and only listed companies in the AAC Block Space with an installed capacity of 1.3 million cubic meters per annual capacity across plants in Gujarat (Kheda, Umargaon, Kapadvanj) and Maharashtra (Wada). The company recently purchased approx. 57,500 sq. mts. of land to set up India's largest greenfield facility for AAC Blocks in Indore, MP. BigBloc Constructions Ltd is among very few companies in the AAC industry to generate carbon credits.

During the year, the company commenced commercial production of construction chemicals at its Umargaon facility. The plant manufactures Block Jointing Mortar, Ready Mix Plaster, and Tile Adhesives, strengthening the company's presence in fast-growing building material segments and expanding its product portfolio.

StarBigBloc Building Material Ltd, a subsidiary of BigBloc Construction Ltd, has now secured all key approvals for its Indore greenfield project, including Town Planning Clearance, land registration, Gram Panchayat approval, and NA order.

Pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation approved by the Hon'ble Regional Director on April 28, 2026, Starbigbloc Building Material Ltd (SBML) has been merged with Bigbloc Building Elements Pvt. Ltd (BBEPL) effective from April 1, 2025. The restructuring is aimed at streamlining operations, improving efficiency, and strengthening the overall corporate structure. Since both entities were already consolidated within the group, the merger has no impact on the Group's consolidated assets, liabilities, revenues, or expenses. Following the approved share swap arrangement, the company's holding in BBEPL stands revised from 100% to 92.63%. Consequently, the non-controlling interest has been rationalized from 14.85% in SBML to 7.37% in the merged BBEPL entity.

On the sustainability front, the total installed rooftop solar power capacity across BigBloc and its subsidiaries now stands at 3340 KW. The company has also launched its ESG Profile on ESG World, reaffirming its commitment to global sustainability standards, transparency, and responsible business practices. The profile, accessible through the Sustainability section of the company's website, enables investors, analysts, ESG rating agencies, and financial institutions to track performance across key ESG metrics aligned with global frameworks.

About BigBloc Construction:

Incorporated in 2015, BIGBLOC Construction Ltd is one of the largest and only listed AAC block manufacturers in India, with a 1.3 million CBM annual capacity across plants in Gujarat (Kheda, Umargaon, Kapadvanj) and Maharashtra (Wada). The company, which markets its products under the 'NXTBLOC' brand, is one of the few in the AAC industry to generate carbon credits. With over 2,000 completed projects and 1,500+ in the pipeline, the company's clients include Lodha, Adani Realty, IndiaBulls Real Estate, DB Realty, Prestige, Piramal, Oberoi Realty, Tata Projects, Shirke Group, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Raheja, PSP Projects, L&T, Sunteck, Dosti Group, Purvankara Ltd, DY Patil, Taj Hotels, Godrej Properties, Torrent Pharma, GAIL among others.

For more details, please visit: www.bigbloc.in

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