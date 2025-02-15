PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 15: BigBloc Construction Limited, one of the largest manufacturers of Aerated Autoclaved Concrete (AAC) Blocks, Bricks and ALC Panels in India has reported Revenue from Operations of Rs. 56.82 crore during Q3FY25 ended December 2024, rise of 10% Q-o-Q as compared to operational revenue of Rs. 51.66 crore in Q2FY25 ended September 2024. EBITDA for Q3FY25 stood at Rs. 6.11 crore (EBITDA Margin 10.8%). Net Profit (Total Comprehensive Income) for Q3FY25 was reported at Rs. 2.05 crore.

The capacity utilization at Starbigbloc Building Material Ltd and BigBloc Building Elements Pvt Ltd for the third quarter was 75% and 68%. The consolidated capacity utilisation was 53%. Promoter Group have further increased their stake to 72.63% as of December 2024, acquiring 2,01,500 shares from the open market in the December quarter.

SIAM Cement BigBloc Construction Technologies Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between BigBloc Construction Ltd and Thailand's SCG International, achieved notable success with its AAC wall product. Company recently received IIT product test certification for "ZMARTBUILD WALL by NXTBLOC," a new product for the Indian market. SCG Bigbloc is the only company in India capable of supplying 20-foot walls, which were previously imported.

Highlights:-

- Joint venture company, Siam Cement BigBloc Construction bags Tata Project's order for India's first Semiconductor unit of Micron in Sanand, Gujarat

- The company's entry into construction chemicals--Block Jointing Mortar, Ready Mix Plaster, and Tile Adhesives--marks a strategic expansion into high-demand building materials.

- Bigbloc Building Elements Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary, has completed Phase 2 expansion at its Wada facility, doubling its manufacturing capacity from 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh cubic meters per annum.

- With the new solar plant, BigBloc constructions and subsidiaries will achieve 3475 KW of solar output

- Company has reported robust 3 year Revenue CAGR of 33% and EBITDA CAGR of 66%

The promoter group increased holding in the company to 72.63% as of December 2024

The company also secured a Rs. 4.5 crore work order from Tata Projects Ltd for supplying and installing 2 lakh square feet of 100 mm AAC panels at Micron India's semiconductor factory in Sanand, Gujarat. This project, expected to be completed in three months, marks the JV's first major order since commencing operations at India's first AAC wall plant in Kheda, Gujarat, earlier this year. The Joint venture plant at Kheda, built with an investment of Rs. 65 crore, has an annual capacity of 2.5 lakh cubic meters and produces large-format AAC wall products (8-20 feet long, 2 feet wide, and 3-8 inches thick). BigBloc Construction holds a 52% stake in the JV, while SCG International holds 48%, marking SCG Group's first investment in India.

Narayan Saboo, Bigbloc Construction Ltd said, "The performance of the quarter was primarily impacted by lower demand due to Diwali festival and Elections in Maharashtra. The Umargaon plant underwent a planned technology upgrade, temporarily halting operations since May 18, 2024. With the upgrade completed on October 16, the plant has resumed operations and will gradually scale up production. The company's expansion into construction chemicals, including Block Jointing Mortar, Ready Mix Plaster, and Tile Adhesives, marks a strategic move into high-demand segments. With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and growth, company aims to maximize stakeholder value in the near term."

Company has introduced NXTGRIP Tile Adhesives, along with its trusted brands NXTFIX and NXTPLAST, ensuring superior bonding, strength, and performance for diverse construction needs.

At the AGM on August 29, 2024, the company approved a 1:1 bonus equity share issue and an increase in authorized share capital from Rs. 15 crore to Rs. 30 crore, divided into 15 crore equity shares of Rs. 2 each.

For the Nine months ended December 2024, the company reported a revenue from operations of Rs. 160.05 crore, EBITDA of Rs. 23.43 crore (EBITDA Margin 14.64% and Net Profit of Rs. 8.73 crore.

Bigbloc Building Elements Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary, has completed the Phase 2 expansion of its AAC block manufacturing plant in Wada, Maharashtra, doubling its capacity from 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh cubic meters per annum. This milestone positions BigBloc Constructions Ltd as one of India's largest AAC block manufacturers. Additionally, a 625 KW solar rooftop system was commissioned at the Wada plant alongside the expansion.

Company is also strengthening its sustainability efforts by expanding solar capacity. With the additional 1350 KW solar rooftop system at the new JV facility of Siam Cement Bigbloc, company's total solar capacity across the Company and its subsidiaries will reach to 3475 KW, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability.

Incorporated in 2015, BigBloc Construction Ltd is one of the largest and only listed AAC block manufacturer in India, with a 1.3 million cbm annual capacity across plants in Gujarat (Kheda, Umargaon, Kapadvanj) and Maharashtra (Wada). The company, which markets its products under the 'NXTBLOC' brand, is one of the few in the AAC industry to generate carbon credits. With over 2,000 completed projects and 1,500+ in the pipeline, The company's clients include Lodha, Adani Realty, IndiaBulls Real Estate, DB Realty, Prestige, Piramal, Oberoi Realty, Tata Projects, Shirke Group, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Raheja, PSP Projects, L&T, Sunteck, Dosti Group, Purvankara Ltd, DY Patil, Taj Hotels, Godrej Properties, Torrent Pharma, GAIL among others.

