Business News | Bihar AI Summit 2026 Highlights Bihar's Vision to Lead India's Intelligence Revolution Through Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 25 (ANI): Bihar AI Summit 2026 emerged as a significant platform focused on exploring the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies across sectors including governance, healthcare, education, agriculture, finance, transportation, energy, startups, and MSMEs. The summit brought together policymakers, technology leaders, entrepreneurs, researchers, investors, academicians, students, and innovators to encourage collaboration, innovation, and knowledge sharing around the future of AI driven transformation in Bihar and across India.

The summit aimed to position Bihar as a growing hub for AI led innovation by promoting awareness, adoption, and responsible use of emerging technologies while creating opportunities for startups, young innovators, and digital entrepreneurs. The programme featured keynote sessions by AI experts, panel discussions on AI policy and ethics, startup showcases, live demonstrations of AI applications, technology exhibitions, and networking opportunities with industry leaders and government representatives.

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Addressing the summit, Major Vineet Kumar, Founder and Global President, CyberPeace, delivered a powerful vision for Bihar's role in the age of Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies. Emphasising the state's untapped potential, he stated, "Bihar missed the Industrial Revolution. It must lead the Intelligence Revolution."

Speaking on the transformative potential of AI for Bihar, Major Vineet Kumar highlighted that the AI era is no longer defined by geography alone, but by talent, adaptability, innovation, and vision. He emphasised that Bihar possesses one of the world's greatest untapped assets in the form of its youth and that Artificial Intelligence presents a historic opportunity to transform the state into a centre for innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital leadership.

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The session further highlighted Bihar's potential transformation from a state often associated with cybercrime hotspots into a future AI talent and innovation hub capable of addressing the growing technology and cybersecurity skill gap across India and globally.

The discussion explored how Bihar can strategically leverage AI powered agriculture, cybersecurity, AI driven governance, rural innovation ecosystems, and vernacular AI solutions in Hindi, Bhojpuri, and Maithili to create inclusive, scalable, and locally relevant digital ecosystems capable of driving long term social and economic transformation across the state.

Major Vineet Kumar also highlighted the growing importance of vernacular AI in shaping India's digital future, noting that the next billion AI users will emerge from diverse linguistic and regional backgrounds. He stressed that states capable of building inclusive and locally relevant AI ecosystems will play a defining role in India's future digital economy.

The summit further recognised exceptional contributions to the AI ecosystem through awards and acknowledgements aimed at encouraging innovation, entrepreneurship, and impactful AI driven solutions addressing real world challenges.

As Artificial Intelligence continues to reshape industries, governance models, economies, and societies worldwide, Bihar AI Summit 2026 reinforced the importance of building responsible, secure, and inclusive innovation ecosystems capable of driving sustainable technological growth and empowering future generations.

Speaking on Bihar's long term potential, Major Vineet Kumar concluded, "From the land of Nalanda to the age of Artificial Intelligence, Bihar can illuminate the world once again." (ANI)

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