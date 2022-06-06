New Delhi [India] June 6 (ANI/SRV): Bihar-based OTA startup, bookbyrooms is one of the first online travel agencies that was inaugurated by the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tarkishore Prasad. The inauguration was held on May 23, 2022. Munni Devi-Former Legislator, Mukteshwar Ojha-BJP leader Sanjay Pandey-AVP SIS Security, the company's CMD-Sunil Kumar, CEO- Gautam Kumar, CTO-Bhaskar Ojha, Director-Vikas Kumar, Raj Sahu-CEO (SYSOTEL) and many dignitaries were present on this occasion.

On May 23, 2022, Monday, the Patna-based start-up bookbyrooms commenced its operations with the goal of making travel more comfortable for passengers. The main objective of the company is to provide a great support system round the clock. bookbyrooms is currently initiating with Hotels and Rooms and will soon start the service of booking passenger convenience like Rail, Flight etc. in the upcoming plan.

This company is the first OTA startup in Bihar which is registered in Bihar, and is ready to reach every city in the country and the world. The platform's app is available on the play store, customers can use it to book cheap and luxury rooms through their mobiles as well as take advantage of many attractive coupon offers given by the company.

"The bookbyrooms platform is Bihar's first OTA startup, which has taken its good step in promoting Bihar tourism for the people," said Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister in his speech.

bookbyrooms has made a mindful contribution to social welfare by donating Rs 1/- on every booking to CARE India, working on the development of children. This contribution is made on every individual booking. This activity by the corporation fosters client trust along with the satisfaction of contributing to society.

Bhaskar Ojha, CTO of bookbyrooms says, "Let us inform you that in the hectic life of running, everyone wants a nice, affordable hotel that is budget-friendly for relaxation, Keeping this in mind, we have created the first-ever OTA business from Bihar, which would make premium hotel travel more convenient and inexpensive."

bookbyrooms does not believe in just selling anything; instead, they create the finest choice of property and the best deal for their consumers while maintaining transparency. bookbyrooms make it simple to book facilities by allowing customers to filter properties and pick where to book. The unmatched pricing supplied to the customer during the booking, provides them with a distinct selling advantage.

When it comes to premium stays on a budget, bookbyrooms is the most attractive portal for booking hotels around the country. Customers benefit from the brand's hassle-free payment options and online accessibility.

Customers may download the bookbyrooms application for easier access since the business believes in giving the greatest support system around the clock with excellent discounts ranging from 2 to 100 per cent on every booking. The firm also provides coupons to make bookings for luxury hotels more affordable. Both iOS and Android users can download the application. The brand is a trusted source of booking travel as it has partnered with more than 35,000 hotels in over 38,000 cities in more than 25 states.

Raj Sahu, CEO of SYSOTEL says that SYSOTEL is a dedicated software and technological solution provider, to the hospitality sector is technology partner of "bookbyrooms".

The firm is all set to expand across new cities and collaborate with more hotels to provide greater deals and choices to its clients. The company also intends to extend its business by making passenger booking services such as train and airline travel available on its website and application.

To know more visit: www.bookbyrooms.com

For android play store link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bookbyrooms

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)