Patna (Bihar) [India], July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rodic Consultants Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed by the Bihar State Road Development Corporation (BSRDC) to head the Project Management Unit (PMU) of the Output and Performance-Based Road Maintenance Contract (OPRMC).

Rodic has been engaged to provide monitoring and handholding support for 12 State Highways and Major District Roads captured in the contract.

Also Read | WATCH LIVE from Parliament –

Question Hour – Lok Sabha – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Rodic has immediately set out to introduce reforms in the monitoring processes, including digitizing the workflow mechanism for onboarding and completion of projects, as well as real-time monitoring of road construction, maintenance, monitoring, and financial and contractual administration.

The appointment comes on the heels of the BSRDC's desire to enhance its maintenance and monitoring processes for enhanced road usage and longevity.

Also Read | Top-15 Highest Paid Instagram Celebrities 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylie Jenner, Virat Kohli, JLo - Check Instagram Rich List With Cost per IG Post!.

The Road Construction Department's (RCD) Road Maintenance Application was developed by Rodic to serve as the new paradigm for maintenance management. It takes into consideration the three key pillars of digital transformation, which are people, process, and technology.

The need to develop an efficient mechanism and paradigm led to a critical analysis of both the existing and proposed processes, in a bid to achieve an efficient system for inspection, compliance, submission, and verification.

"This partnership again shows that we've proven our capability and performance over the years. As always, we're dedicating valuable resources to ensure that we achieve the best results. For us, this is beyond just monitoring and management, we're also very interested in imparting the right knowledge to ensure that the officials of BSRDC are able to effectively adopt digital technologies to construction, maintenance and monitoring for enhanced efficiency. Rodic intends to extend its solutions of the highest standard to other states though these initiatives," said Rajkumar, Chairman & Managing Director, Rodic Consultants.

The new system comes as part of efforts to transition into a people and technology-driven road maintenance ecosystem, with an implementation procedure that includes handholding, change management, providing real-time analytics for all data, monitoring, and extensive online and offline training of staff and officials from the corporation's 44 divisions across the state. A training by the Rodic team was conducted on 15th & 16th July 2022 at the BSRDC Auditorium in Patna to train the officials how to use the RCD-Road Maintenance Application.

The training drew the participation of around 150 officials who attended physically, while about 100 personnel participated online. It was inaugurated by Pratyaya Amrit, IAS Additional Chief Secretary, Dr Sandeep Kumar Pudakalkatti, RCD Secretary and Managing Director of BSRDC Limited also in attendance.

The RCD's Control and Command Centre was also inaugurated recently by Bihar's Minister of Road Construction Nitin Nabin. He also launched the RCD-Road Maintenance Mobile and

Application, providing a comprehensive structure from which the Rodic Team will handhold and monitor all maintenance-related data in real time.

The launch was attended by stakeholders across the board, including Pratyaya Amrit, Dr Pudakalkatti, Dr Shailaza Sharma, IAS Additional Secretary along with Chief Engineers, RCD Officials and members of the OPRMC Team.

The engagement of Rodic is expected to bring useful deliverables and ensure that construction and maintenance works are effective and efficient.

Rodic Consultants has also been engaged by other organisations in Bihar in the past to oversee the development, management and monitoring of construction projects, including the PMC for Rs. 2,776.16 crore Patna Smart City commissioned in May 2022, jointly developed by Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the government of Bihar's Urban Development and Housing Department, among others including Gangapath Project which is a high-speed corridor extending along the banks of River Ganga, New Ganga Six-Lane Extra-Dosed Bridge and Sultanganj to Aguwani Ghat Cable-Stayed Bridge.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)