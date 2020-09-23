Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 23 (ANI): Biocon Ltd has appointed Anupam Jindal as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and be part of the executive leadership team.

He will report to the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Siddharth Mittal. Jindal will take over from Indranil Sen who was the interim CFO and he will continue as Vice-President for Finance.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Shares a Sweet Congratulatory Post For Jonas Brothers On Bagging Major Nominations At Billboard Music Awards 2020.

Prior to joining Biocon, Jindal worked with the Vedanta Group of companies for 22 years where he held the position of Group Chief Financial Officer at Sterlite Technologies since 2006.

He played a key role in growing the company's revenue through organic capacity expansion and acquisitions in India and abroad. He was also instrumental in driving several strategic initiatives like the inception and growth of new business verticals.

Also Read | Crackdown Review: Iqbal Khan And Shriya Pilgoankar Do Their Best To Keep This Mundane Espionage Thriller From Falling Apart.

Jindal is also a chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a company secretary from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

"We are pleased to have Jindal join us at this crucial phase of our growth as we expand our portfolio and enter new geographies to address patient needs for affordable, high-quality medicines," said Mittal.

"With his proven track record of steering high-growth companies, he will play a key role in helping deliver on our business goals." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)